Related
Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base
Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
Further Stablecoin Collapses Fuel Credibility Problem
Say one thing for algorithmic stablecoins like the one that collapsed in a $48 billion bank-run-style blaze of glory in May: They’re tenacious. Or rather, their believers and investors are tenacious. Way too tenacious for the good of the fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies’ own future. Despite the enormous losses the...
Inside the Push to Draft Globally Consistent Stablecoin Regulation
Whatever shape countries’ stablecoin regulations finally take will be heavily influenced by several influential international financial organizations that have been encouraging countries to do two things: Act together and act fast. On May 20, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting called for “swift development and implementation...
Today in Crypto: Coinme Adds Dogecoin, Other Crypto to Grocery Kiosks; Judge Lets Voyager Pay Employee Retention Bonuses
Bitcoin kiosk company Coinme now sells ether, polygon, chainlink, dogecoin, litecoin and stellar from its 10,000 grocery store kiosks, a Coindesk report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The six new coins will add more opportunity to interact with crypto beyond the ubiquitous bitcoin. Meanwhile, bitcoin might be moving further down in...
Today in Crypto: South Korean Foreign Exchange Probe, Voyager Seeks Buyers, NFT-Related Cryptos Fall
Cryptocurrency deals have come to dominate illicit foreign exchange transactions in South Korea, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Aug. 24). Citing government data, the report said prosecutors have seen four crypto cases this year that violated local foreign exchange transaction rules, involving 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion). That figure is almost double what was reported last year, and 70 times as much from 2020.
El Salvador Weekly: Bonds Bounce Back
In late July, a Morgan Stanley analyst told clients that they should buy El Salvador’s badly distressed bonds, which have repeatedly been cut deep into junk territory this year over fears of a default and the bitcoin-as-legal-tender experiment. While it was hardly a stirring endorsement of the country’s financial...
Tamara CEO Says Data Refutes BNPL’s Debt Trap Myth
At a time of growing investor concerns and a retracting investment landscape that has led to a dip in valuations of many global firms, it’s fair to say that the ability to secure a 9-figure raise in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, where giants such as Klarna and Affirm have been severely hit, is no small feat.
Bunq’s CapitalFlow Picks up $10M for Green Financing
Ireland-based Capitalflow Group, owned by neobank Bunq, has secured 10 million euros (about $10 million) from the low-cost Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme (EELS) of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI). CapitalFlow specializes in offering loans to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The funding will help Irish SMBs invest in...
FCC to Investigate Mobile Carrier Data Sharing
The head of the Federal Communications Commission has called for an investigation into whether U.S. mobile carriers are complying with FCC geolocation data regulations. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release from the FCC, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is asking the commission’s enforcement bureau to look into mobile companies' compliance with FCC rules that require carriers to inform consumers about how they use and share the geolocation data.
Inflation Expands Consumer, Merchant Interest in BNPL
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are commonplace in the modern economy, with 60% of consumers using them at one point or another. Retailers are also happy to offer BNPL services, especially in an economic environment that can generously be described as challenging. Inflation is up by 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. Prices are at the top of shoppers’ minds as inflation curbs their spending power, with half of consumers saying they will switch brands to save money. Businesses that cannot afford to match their competitors risk losing customers and falling further behind, a negative feedback loop that could ultimately doom the merchant.
EMEA Daily: FTFT UK Develops eWallet for Students Studying Abroad in Britain
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, FTFT launched the Orbit eWallet for Chinese students studying in the U.K., and Nationwide Building Society announced that it has recruited Moneyhub to help facilitate open banking payments for customers opening a savings account. A new eWallet for Chinese students studying abroad...
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ride-Hailing Weekly: Uber Changes Course in Europe, Bolt Faces Uphill Battle in Africa
This week, Uber announced it will overhaul its business model in Brussels and launched Uber Rent in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, both Uber and Bolt face continued strikes in South Africa and Bolt has been forced to curtail its services in Tanzania. Uber users in Brussels will soon be able...
How Lessons From Nigeria’s eNaira Rollout Can Guide Future of CBDCs in Africa
In its August monetary policy statement, the Central Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) announced that it has developed a “roadmap for adoption of CBDC [central bank digital currency] in Zimbabwe,” embarking on the next stage of its journey toward the issuance of a government-backed digital currency. Although the statement...
Data Shows 1 in 6 US Homes Behind on Utility Bills
Tens of millions of homes in the U.S. are behind on electric payments, which has led to power companies shutting off their utilities, a Bloomberg report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The issue is the “worst crisis” the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (Naeda) has documented, propelled by higher electricity prices...
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
Marketplaces Offer Buyers Trust, Transparency — and Relief from Tedium
When Shep Hickey was on the buy side of the steel business, the biggest frustration he had was busyness. “When I was a purchaser, my thought was it’s a real pain to buy something today I just bought yesterday and now it’s out of stock and I must pay five times as much. My first idea was like, let’s make this easier!”
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Open Text Strikes $6B Acquisition Deal for Micro Focus
Information management company Open Text is acquiring software firm Micro Focus International in an all-cash deal totaling approximately $6 billion, including debt. Open Text will fund the deal using $1.3 billion available cash, $4.6 billion in new debt and $600 million from an existing credit line, according to a Friday (Aug. 26) press release.
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
