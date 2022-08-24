SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.

