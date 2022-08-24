ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Police make arrest in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police: Man injured in road rage shooting in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Friday morning in Dauphin County, according to police. Swatara Township police said a man told them was driving east on Route 322, down Hummelstown Hill, around 10:30 a.m. and moved into the right lane. Moments later,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
msn.com

Shippensburg schools under lockdown for armed male, police say

PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center for an on-foot armed individual. Police say that the suspect, 32-year-old William Lewis, is a black male with face tattoos and was last seen wearing black clothing. They are requesting the public to not engage him...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Tape#Violent Crime
WGAL

2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot Wednesday evening in Harrisburg: police

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after getting shot on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8 p.m. in the area of 21st and Berryhill streets, Harrisburg police said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to police. Police said the man showed up...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
LITITZ, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy