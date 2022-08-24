Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Related
WGAL
Police make arrest in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
Police investigating two-vehicle crash that left 1 dead and multiple injured in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one person is dead and multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg on Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene on South Cameron and Shanois Streets on Aug. 26, around 10 p.m. and found one man dead and multiple injured people.
WGAL
Police: Man injured in road rage shooting in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Friday morning in Dauphin County, according to police. Swatara Township police said a man told them was driving east on Route 322, down Hummelstown Hill, around 10:30 a.m. and moved into the right lane. Moments later,...
WGAL
Police: Shooting in Steelton that injured one was 'isolated incident'
STEELTON, Pa. — A person was shot Wednesday night in Dauphin County. Steelton officers said they found the victim around 8:21 p.m. when they were called to the 100 block of Adams Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Harrisburg Wednesday night. It occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of South 21st and Berryhill streets, police say. Responding officers located several spent shell casings in the area, but no suspects or victims.
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
msn.com
Shippensburg schools under lockdown for armed male, police say
PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center for an on-foot armed individual. Police say that the suspect, 32-year-old William Lewis, is a black male with face tattoos and was last seen wearing black clothing. They are requesting the public to not engage him...
abc27.com
Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
Man shot Wednesday evening in Harrisburg: police
A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after getting shot on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8 p.m. in the area of 21st and Berryhill streets, Harrisburg police said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to police. Police said the man showed up...
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
Drive-by shooter who injured man had gun, switchblade, drugs at home: police
A man is in custody for a drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight Monday, York police said. Domminque D. Salisbury, 26, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man around 10:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. Police said the 30-year-old’s wound was non-life-threatening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting in Harrisburg Sends One to Hospital
HARRISBURG, PA – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in Harrisburgh....
abc27.com
Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
WGAL
1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)
A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
abc27.com
Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced to over 20 years for bank robberies, firearm offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for multiple armed bank robberies and firearm offenses. According to a release from the department, 32-year-old Tashan Layton of Harrisburg was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug, 24. According to...
Emergency crews respond to scene of house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in York County. According to officials, crews responded to the 9600 block of Ashwood Dr. in Springfield Township around 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a reported fire. Officials say that the fire started in the...
Comments / 1