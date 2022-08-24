Read full article on original website
Jay L
3d ago
After reading the entire article it does not make sense to discriminate against one race. They’re trying to get rid of seniority so they can replace all thinking teachers with their new groomed college thinking teachers.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Lawsuit alleges Minneapolis Public Schools discriminates by protecting teachers of color
An education foundation based in Washington, D.C., has brought a lawsuit against Minneapolis Public Schools, alleging that the district's latest teacher contract provides discriminatory protections to racial minorities. The lawsuit, filed Monday by the conservative Judicial Watch, names interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox, the district and the Minneapolis board of education...
fox9.com
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns. An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
Isolation, masks and vaccination rules; Minneapolis Public Schools release COVID plan for the year
MINNEAPOLIS — With less than two weeks until kids across the metro head back to school, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) has released its COVID response plan for the upcoming year. The district addressed testing, vaccinations, athletics, social distancing, isolation and masks. "This guidance has been updated over time to...
AG Ellison shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is shutting down nonprofit Welch Charities after an investigation found it misused tens of thousands of dollars. A civil enforcement action filed in Ramsey County District Court Wednesday requires that Welch Charities liquidate its assets, distribute them to another similar nonprofit, and dissolve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis Teacher Layoff Exemption Based on Race — But Not the Way You Think
When Minneapolis Public Schools and the city teachers union settled the first walkout in 50 years last March, the new contract contained a provision that was designed to protect educators of color from seniority-based layoffs. It reads: “… if excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the […]
With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families. It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one."People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and...
Staffing will be a major issue for Minnesota schools this year -- but not because of COVID
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the first time in more than two years, we’re about to start a fairly “normal” school year. “It is about as normal as will have seen in a number of years,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. Dr. Mueller...
FOXBusiness
Some businesses in Twin Cities forced to shut early, concerned over rise in crime
Business owners in the Twin Cities are split on crime’s impact on business. Some say it’s "overblown," while others say fewer people want to go out to eat over fears of crime. Either way, the restaurant scene isn’t what it used to be pre-pandemic. As if business...
RELATED PEOPLE
mprnews.org
Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
bulletin-news.com
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
Search warrant reveals tax probe involving Hennepin Co. Chief Public Defender
MINNEAPOLIS — Although no charges have been filed, a recently unsealed search warrant reveals that the Internal Revenue Service launched a criminal investigation in January targeting the Chief Public Defender for Hennepin County for unpaid taxes. Kassius Benson took over the office, which provides court-appointed criminal defense to people...
redlakenationnews.com
Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis
A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Minneapolis to see $12 million Lake Street project
MINNEAPOLIS — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Minnesota Thursday morning, his fourth stop on his six-state tour this week to see how cities are spending federal infrastructure money. Buttigieg saw how $12 million in federal funding will be used to add bus lanes and turn lanes on Lake Street...
Minneapolis police warn of increase in carjackings in Phillips, Ventura Village neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are warning residents on the city's south side of an increase in robberies and carjackings in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods. The Minneapolis Police Department issued a letter to residents Friday saying that there have been increases in crime in these areas, noting that suspects have been armed and targeting victims who are sitting in their cars, approaching their cars, or on their phones. The crimes typically happen between in the late afternoon and early evening hours, leaving victims without their cars, and, in some cases, without wallets, keys and passwords as well. According to the...
KIMT
Man with rifle arrested after robbery at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A man with a rifle was arrested at the Mall of America on Friday after what police said was an armed robbery, just three weeks after the mall was locked down after shots were fired near a store. The mall said in a statement that...
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Approves One-Year Moratorium for THC Edible Sales
Brooklyn Center has approved a moratorium that temporarily prevents businesses from selling edibles and beverages containing THC. The city council made the decision by a 5-0 unanimous vote Monday night. The issue has dominated discussion in many recent city council meetings throughout the northwest suburbs. In Brooklyn Center’s case, a...
Derek Chauvin moved from state prison to federal facility
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd is now in federal custody.U.S. Marshals took Derek Chauvin from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday morning.They transported him to an unknown federal prison. The move is part of a plea deal for federal civil rights violations, as federal facilities are seen as a safer place for the former officer to be.Chauvin will serve the remainder of his state murder sentence at the same time as his 21-year federal sentence.
msn.com
Reduction in transit, park and rides, leading to difficulty getting in and out of State Fair
Stuck on Como for an hour or more trying to work your way to the Minnesota State Fair?. You're certainly not alone. We wondered if getting to the fair is worse in 2022, or if we just don't remember how bad traffic can be when fair attendance is over 100,000 people!
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
Comments / 8