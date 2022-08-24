ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Afghanistan can be stabilized and America's first step should be with mining

One year after ending the failed war in Afghanistan, the United States is in a stronger position. Without boots on the ground, we have more resources to counter Russia and China, while maintaining the capability to take terrorists off the battlefield. Afghanistan, though, is struggling. But there is a path forward that helps the Afghan people while further strengthening America.
Afghan refugees adapt to life in America, one year after chaotic withdrawal of US troops

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. In August 2021, the world watched with dismay as the United States, after a nearly 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, chaotically withdrew its forces and enabled the Taliban to quickly reclaim control of the war-torn country.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Afghanistan
Christianity
Religion
The United States Decides to Reject Recent Repeated Demands Necessary to Revive Former Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and AEOI Head Salehi in Bushehr Nuclear Plant, 2015Tasnim News Agency. Recently, Iran "sent its response to the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear power deal which could lead to Iran's oil and gas being traded globally once again." Initially, the deal stipulated "restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for no trade sanctions being placed on the country." During his presidency in 2018, Donald Trump withdrew from the deal leading Iran to "expand its nuclear program." The following video details how the Iran nuclear deal worked. [i]
Mar-a-Lago infiltrated numerous times by Ukrainian woman using fake name, report says

At a time when former President Donald Trump is under the microscope for hoarding sensitive government documents, another bizarre security flaw at his Mar-a-Lago home has been revealed — a woman, claiming to be an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, visited the seaside golf resort on numerous occasions, mingling with guests including Mr Trump.The woman, however, was not a wealthy heiress, but instead a Ukrainian born daughter of a truck driver in Illinois, and with an alleged shady background connecting her to charity scams and organised crime. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organised Crime Corruption and Reporting...
Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter

Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
Trump's team told ICE officials to wipe all data from their phones before leaving their jobs, report says

Trump administration aides deleted official records from their government-issued gadgets. The latest instance involves texts and emails wiped by immigration officials. "We cannot stand by as agency after agency admits that it destroys public records," say watchdogs. Trump-era immigration officials scrubbed work-related information from their cell phones just before leaving...
Trump Lawyer Tried to Fend Off DOJ Probe into Mar-a-Lago Docs by Citing a Law the Feds Didn’t End Up Using to Support Search, Unsealed Letter Shows

A letter unsealed Friday from Donald Trump attorney M. Evan Corcoran to the U.S. Department of Justice says the ex-president asserted “[n]o legal objection” to the transfer of some of the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago back to the government. But other documents that allegedly were retained at the compound were the subject of increasing government angst despite Corcoran’s assertion that one particular secrecy law didn’t pertain to Trump.
With The Way Trump Is Hiring His Lawyers, An Enterprising 2L May Be His Next Representative

Trump has been charged with crimes more often than Rihanna has slid in my DMs. Yes, zero is a low bar, but anything above that number in charges is a reason to send out an S.O.S. Last week, I covered Trump’s… interesting decision to hire a lawyer who’s gotten a couple of musical acts out of their legal troubles. Given that his attorney made disparaging remarks about him not too long ago, I joked that the hire probably had a bit of desperation to it — must be hard for Trump to find lawyers willing to represent him at this point. According to the news, that joke had a bit of truth to it.
