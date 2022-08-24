Read full article on original website
Remembering our 13 fallen heroes one year after Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo (USMC). Sgt. Nicole L. Gee (USMC). Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover (USMC). Cpl. Hunter Lopez (USMC). Cpl. Daegan W. Page (USMC). Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez (USMC). Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza (USMC). Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz (USMC). Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum (USMC). Lance Cpl....
World 'less safe' with Afghanistan under Taliban: 'Hostile medieval death cult' complicates global security
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. The international security landscape is more fragile one year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the U.S. withdrew its last military forces, according to national security experts.
Afghanistan can be stabilized and America's first step should be with mining
One year after ending the failed war in Afghanistan, the United States is in a stronger position. Without boots on the ground, we have more resources to counter Russia and China, while maintaining the capability to take terrorists off the battlefield. Afghanistan, though, is struggling. But there is a path forward that helps the Afghan people while further strengthening America.
Afghan refugees adapt to life in America, one year after chaotic withdrawal of US troops
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. In August 2021, the world watched with dismay as the United States, after a nearly 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, chaotically withdrew its forces and enabled the Taliban to quickly reclaim control of the war-torn country.
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
The United States Decides to Reject Recent Repeated Demands Necessary to Revive Former Nuclear Deal
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and AEOI Head Salehi in Bushehr Nuclear Plant, 2015Tasnim News Agency. Recently, Iran "sent its response to the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear power deal which could lead to Iran's oil and gas being traded globally once again." Initially, the deal stipulated "restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for no trade sanctions being placed on the country." During his presidency in 2018, Donald Trump withdrew from the deal leading Iran to "expand its nuclear program." The following video details how the Iran nuclear deal worked. [i]
NATO investigates online sale of classified military data, including blueprints of weapons being used in Ukraine
Flags of NATO member countries at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on April 6, 2022. NATO is probing the sale of documents online that are being advertised by hackers as classified military files. The BBC reports that a criminal group is touting what it claims are top secret files stolen...
Mar-a-Lago infiltrated numerous times by Ukrainian woman using fake name, report says
At a time when former President Donald Trump is under the microscope for hoarding sensitive government documents, another bizarre security flaw at his Mar-a-Lago home has been revealed — a woman, claiming to be an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, visited the seaside golf resort on numerous occasions, mingling with guests including Mr Trump.The woman, however, was not a wealthy heiress, but instead a Ukrainian born daughter of a truck driver in Illinois, and with an alleged shady background connecting her to charity scams and organised crime. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organised Crime Corruption and Reporting...
Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter
Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
Trump's team told ICE officials to wipe all data from their phones before leaving their jobs, report says
Trump administration aides deleted official records from their government-issued gadgets. The latest instance involves texts and emails wiped by immigration officials. "We cannot stand by as agency after agency admits that it destroys public records," say watchdogs. Trump-era immigration officials scrubbed work-related information from their cell phones just before leaving...
The MoD Recently Revealed Russians Are Taking a Risk With Weekend Plan for a New Floating Bridge Over the Dnipro River
This past weekend, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) claims Russia began moving barges "into position to construct a substantial floating bridge over the Dnipro river, immediately beside the damaged Antonivsky road bridge." The MoD asserts that the crossing is a critical link connecting Russian-occupied Kherson and the east. [i]
Kash Patel Melts Down After Being Named in Affidavit, as Trump Rails Against Redactions
Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel had a meltdown following the heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit being released on Friday. As Trump railed against the heavy redactions in the documents, Patel became enraged over his name not being concealed. “Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by...
Trump Lawyer Tried to Fend Off DOJ Probe into Mar-a-Lago Docs by Citing a Law the Feds Didn’t End Up Using to Support Search, Unsealed Letter Shows
A letter unsealed Friday from Donald Trump attorney M. Evan Corcoran to the U.S. Department of Justice says the ex-president asserted “[n]o legal objection” to the transfer of some of the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago back to the government. But other documents that allegedly were retained at the compound were the subject of increasing government angst despite Corcoran’s assertion that one particular secrecy law didn’t pertain to Trump.
Russia blames explosion of ammunition cache near Ukraine border on high temperatures
Ammunition stored in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border burst into flames Tuesday. It was the second ammunition depot to catch fire in two weeks on the Russian side of the border. Russia said the fire, which forced people near the village of Timonovo to evacuate, was caused by high temperatures. No injuries were reported.
With The Way Trump Is Hiring His Lawyers, An Enterprising 2L May Be His Next Representative
Trump has been charged with crimes more often than Rihanna has slid in my DMs. Yes, zero is a low bar, but anything above that number in charges is a reason to send out an S.O.S. Last week, I covered Trump’s… interesting decision to hire a lawyer who’s gotten a couple of musical acts out of their legal troubles. Given that his attorney made disparaging remarks about him not too long ago, I joked that the hire probably had a bit of desperation to it — must be hard for Trump to find lawyers willing to represent him at this point. According to the news, that joke had a bit of truth to it.
NATO is eager for Sweden's air force to join the alliance, but Swedish fighter pilots aren't happy with their bosses
Long-standing frustrations among Sweden's fighter pilots have been inflamed by a recent increase to the Swedish military's retirement age.
