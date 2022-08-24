TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County canvassing board ordered recounts of two races and certified the unofficial results Thursday from the Florida primaries. Three pairs of eyes scrutinized one ballot after another at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, making sure signatures matched on provisional ballots before counting them among the county’s votes. The board also ordered two recounts, one for the county’s school millage tax referendum that would have increased property taxes to pay for teacher raises and the other recount for the county court judge group 14 race.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO