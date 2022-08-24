Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Recounts ordered for Hillsborough school tax referendum, county court judge's race
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County canvassing board ordered recounts of two races and certified the unofficial results Thursday from the Florida primaries. Three pairs of eyes scrutinized one ballot after another at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, making sure signatures matched on provisional ballots before counting them among the county’s votes. The board also ordered two recounts, one for the county’s school millage tax referendum that would have increased property taxes to pay for teacher raises and the other recount for the county court judge group 14 race.
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough voters reject new school tax; recount underway
A proposed tax increase aimed to support Hillsborough County schools fell by a narrow margin during the Aug. 23 2022 primary election. After all 448 precincts reported their results, unofficial totals revealed that the referendum to increase property taxes by 1 mill for four years failed to garner enough support by fewer than 700 votes out of more than 221,000 cast. The vote was so close — 110,961 to 110,342 — that it triggered a recount because the difference is less than 0.5%.
floridapolitics.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas County announces educational board vacancy
August 27, 2022 - County officials are now accepting applications for a five-year appointment to the Pinellas Educational Facilities Authority, which begins Oct. 26. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. The authority assists accredited higher education institutions with projects by providing additional funding pathways for new facilities and structures. It issues bonds to provide loans for projects, with the institutions responsible for repayment and administrative costs. For more information and to apply, visit the website here.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – Daniel Mirabile has been selected as the director of the city's Public Works Department, effective Sept. 12. Earlier this summer, Clearwater City Manager Jon Jennings announced the city's Engineering Department and parts of the Parks & Recreation Department would merge to form the Public Works Department, effective Oct. 1.
When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on the Gulf side of the peninsula. They both […] The post When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
stpetecatalyst.com
Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete
As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
State didn't tell local elections office to remove some convicted felons until after they voted, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office said Friday it did not get notification from the state to takesix convicted felons arrested last week off the voter rolls until after they had already cast their ballot in the 2020 election. Spokesperson Gerri Kramer said per state...
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin adds protections to preserve Hammock Park
DUNEDIN — Changing land use and zoning to preserve three parcels at the southern end of Hammock Park may now seem like a placid procedural item, but six years ago the property’s initial rejection by the City Commission bought out pickets and sparked impassioned commission meetings that lasted until 1 a.m.
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Changes on Central; $6M estate
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Hollander Hotel owner Michael Andoniades has purchased the vacant retail storefronts at 2620-2626 Central Ave. The Sabal Trust Company Trustee sold the buildings, which Acme Air Conditioning operated, to Andoniades’ Casdsd I and II LLC entity for $1.9 million. Andoniades said...
fox13news.com
Val Demings and Marco Rubio begin campaign in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Democratic senate nominee Val Demings emerged from her campaign bus with a smile and a wave to an Ybor City crowd. She didn't have to win over the supporters waiting to watch her open her newest campaign office, but she does need to win over the region they're in.
'If we don't get our sand, we're in trouble': Sand renourishment project in Pinellas County at risk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every handful of years, the shores of Pinellas County beaches reap the benefits of a sand renourishment project, funded mostly by the Army Corps of Engineers. The next project is scheduled for 2024 and it's in jeopardy of not happening at all. When storms roll...
observernews.net
Moffitt Cancer Center to build outpatient facility in Ruskin
Moffitt Cancer Center is coming to South Shore, and that’s good news for area cancer patients and their families. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization is currently in the process of buying nine acres on the south side of East College Avenue (S.R. 674) and 27th Street South in Ruskin. “In...
Beach Beacon
Community Calendar
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Sing, Sing, Sing will perform Friday, Aug. 26, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information. Midnite Madness. DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks &...
stpeterising.com
City of St. Petersburg releases RFP for 86-acre Tropicana Field redevelopment site
This story is breaking news. Please continue to check back for updates. Earlier today, the City of St. Pete released a new request for proposal for the redevelopment of the 86-acre Tropicana Field site, which is now being referred to by its historical name—the Gas Plant District site. “This...
