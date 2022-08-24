ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Simpson County residents forced to evacuate due to flooding

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rising water from the Mississippi Strong River is leaving one park in the City of D’LO almost completely covered in flood waters. Now, residents are having to seek higher ground. Strong rushing waters are pouring at The D’lo Water Park. The water is becoming...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Holly Bush Road to close for emergency repairs

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced an emergency road closure for Holly Bush Road. Leaders said Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. According to supervisors, crews will repair damage to the road and rights-of-way in the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday. The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Rankin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Rankin County, MS
Crime & Safety
fox40jackson.com

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Ridgeland Police Department announced a man was taken into custody after a chase on Thursday, August 25. According to Chief Brian Myers, the suspect, 26-year-old Roy Rodriquez, rammed into a patrol car and drove away prompting the chase. The chase ended in a crash on Northside Drive in Jackson. Myers said Rodriquez […]
RIDGELAND, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl, MS - At Least One Hurt in Car Wreck on I-20 near I-55

Pearl, MS (August 24, 2022) - There were reported injuries following a car crash in the Pearl area on Tuesday, August 23. The accident was reported at around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 20 WB at Interstate 55 near Exit 46. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene to provide aid...
PEARL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#I 20#Rankin Co
fox40jackson.com

Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. “Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Well down, leading to low water pressure in areas of South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Areas of South Jackson were experiencing low, to no water pressure Friday morning. City officials said the well is down at the Maddox Road facility, and crews are working to make repairs. Because of the low water pressure, Forest Hill High School shifted to virtual learning...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Leake County residents call for action following flood damage

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) – ”Only thing I got is the stuff I got on now. The rest of my stuff is all messed up,” Carthage resident S.L. Wilder claimed. Residents living in Leake County are struggling after record rainfall caused flooding in the area. “I haven’t seen...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Tuesday

The Vicksburg Police Department took three separate reports of items stolen from vehicles on Tuesday. Catalytic converters stolen from city landscaping trucks. Officers responded to the City of Vicksburg Landscaping Department at 3601 Patricia St. in reference to a theft on Tuesday at 7:18 a.m. The complainant reported that someone...
VICKSBURG, MS
fox40jackson.com

MDOC inmate in Rankin County who escaped found, faces additional charges

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate who escaped in Rankin County Thursday evening is back in custody within hours after he was discovered missing. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was set up around the area and MDOC investigators and MDOC...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy