Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Police pursuit results in crash on I-220, suspect apprehended
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit speeding down I-220 ends in a crash on I-220 in Jackson near Northside Drive Thursday evening. According to the Ridgeland Police Department, Roy Cedric Rodriquez, 26, rammed a patrol car and proceeded to drive away. Shortly after, Rodriguez wrecked his vehicle into a...
WLBT
Simpson County residents forced to evacuate due to flooding
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rising water from the Mississippi Strong River is leaving one park in the City of D’LO almost completely covered in flood waters. Now, residents are having to seek higher ground. Strong rushing waters are pouring at The D’lo Water Park. The water is becoming...
Holly Bush Road to close for emergency repairs
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announced an emergency road closure for Holly Bush Road. Leaders said Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms will be closed starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. According to supervisors, crews will repair damage to the road and rights-of-way in the […]
WLBT
Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday. The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Man dies after being shot in parking lot of Ellis Avenue gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after being shot in the parking lot of an Ellis Avenue gas station on Thursday, Jackson police report. According to authorities, Ray Keys, 43, was found lying near the air pump of the gas station with a gunshot wound to the left leg above the knee.
fox40jackson.com
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries...
Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Ridgeland Police Department announced a man was taken into custody after a chase on Thursday, August 25. According to Chief Brian Myers, the suspect, 26-year-old Roy Rodriquez, rammed into a patrol car and drove away prompting the chase. The chase ended in a crash on Northside Drive in Jackson. Myers said Rodriquez […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl, MS - At Least One Hurt in Car Wreck on I-20 near I-55
Pearl, MS (August 24, 2022) - There were reported injuries following a car crash in the Pearl area on Tuesday, August 23. The accident was reported at around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 20 WB at Interstate 55 near Exit 46. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene to provide aid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland’s mayor declares State of Emergency for areas impacted by flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland’s mayor declared a State of Emergency for low-lying areas that are subject to flooding. “Due to rising waters and the safety of our citizens, Entergy will cut power around 2 p.m.,” said Mayor McGee. “For that reason, I am declaring a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community.”
WAPT
Well down, leading to low water pressure in areas of South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Areas of South Jackson were experiencing low, to no water pressure Friday morning. City officials said the well is down at the Maddox Road facility, and crews are working to make repairs. Because of the low water pressure, Forest Hill High School shifted to virtual learning...
fox40jackson.com
Several homes sustain flash flood damage in Pearl following record rainfall
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Pearl received record rainfall the past few days totaling an estimated 12 inches. The city has received preliminary reports that 15 homes sustained flash flood damage. In a statement on Facebook, the city said, “Pearl is working hard every day on new...
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Administrator of Brandon nursing home hit hard by flooding finds silver lining: the community
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Sheriff Bryan Bailey estimated nearly 200 people were rescued across Rankin County Wednesday as residents and businesses took on high water. Forty-two of those people were residents and staff of the Peach Tree Village nursing home. Thursday, the very same people who were rescued...
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor ‘highly encouraging’ people to evacuate low-lying areas before flood
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee has declared a state of emergency and is “highly encouraging” people living in low-lying areas to evacuate immediately. The declaration, which was signed by the mayor on August 26, primarily impacts residents in the Harbor Pine Mobile Home Community off...
fox40jackson.com
Leake County residents call for action following flood damage
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) – ”Only thing I got is the stuff I got on now. The rest of my stuff is all messed up,” Carthage resident S.L. Wilder claimed. Residents living in Leake County are struggling after record rainfall caused flooding in the area. “I haven’t seen...
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
WLBT
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
WAPT
'We were wading in water up to our knees,' Canton flood victim says
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of flooding. "I told my son we were fixing to lose our cars," Jimmy Faulkner said. "We were wading in water up to our knees to get to our cars."
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Tuesday
The Vicksburg Police Department took three separate reports of items stolen from vehicles on Tuesday. Catalytic converters stolen from city landscaping trucks. Officers responded to the City of Vicksburg Landscaping Department at 3601 Patricia St. in reference to a theft on Tuesday at 7:18 a.m. The complainant reported that someone...
fox40jackson.com
MDOC inmate in Rankin County who escaped found, faces additional charges
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate who escaped in Rankin County Thursday evening is back in custody within hours after he was discovered missing. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was set up around the area and MDOC investigators and MDOC...
Comments / 0