Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Brown County working on $27.2 million loan to expand high speed internet access
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has worked similar...
Fox11online.com
Brown County eyes water research center as catalyst for Renard Island development
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County is hoping Renard Island is selected as the site for a highly-coveted water research center, which is expected to attract local education groups and visitors from outside the region. The island was built in the late 1970s as a place to put toxic PCB...
Fox11online.com
Port of Manitowoc receives Harbor Assistance grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The state of Wisconsin continues its support for the port of Manitowoc. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the port. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre...
Fox11online.com
County Road M set to close Monday for construction
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A stretch of County Road M is set to close beginning Monday. The Outagamie County Highway Department will be replacing a large culvert beneath M about one mile north of Hortonville. The road will be closed between County Road MM and Franks Lane. The closure is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
DNR identifies cause of fish-die off in Fox River and lower Green Bay waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wildlife officials say they identified the cause of recent fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says fish collected were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris. The DNR's two-week investigation began June...
Fox11online.com
I-41 to close for repairs after dump truck damaged bridge earlier this month
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Interstate 41 is set to close for bridge repairs on the Rose Hill Road/County Road CC overpass next week in Outagamie County. The closure comes after a dump truck struck the bridge at the beginning of this month, damaging a girder of the structure. This was the second time the bridge was damaged from a vehicle this summer.
Fox11online.com
Attendees, organizers weigh in on Artstreet's new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it's 40 year history, it's not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin to call Ashwaubomay Park...
Fox11online.com
Outagamie County to spend remaining ARPA funds on child care services
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Outagamie County officials hope to address a long-term problem with the final wave of its American Rescue Plan Act spending. "There aren't the kind of resources available for parents to drop off their kids in order to be able to go to work, and it's a real problem," said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Green Bay schools kick off new year with optimism
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While some kids are back in class, most students will be back in school in one week. The Green Bay Area Public School District has a theme for the year: "Don't Stop Believing." The district put together a video and shared it with staff to hype...
Fox11online.com
Horseshoe Bay Farms tour features new exhibit in Door County
EGG HARBOR (WLUK) -- Renovations are largely complete at the historic Horseshoe Bay Farms south of Egg Harbor in Door County. Tours have been going strong all summer, and visitors are giving some attention to the newest attraction. About a dozen history buffs and fans of the farm filed into...
Fox11online.com
UPDATE: At least one family displaced after duplex fire
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- UPDATE: The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the American Reed Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center to bring back activities, move into temporary home following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A senior citizens' center in Appleton is finding a temporary home after experiencing a fire earlier this month. After canceling classes from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2 due to the fire on Aug. 12, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is temporarily moving the majority of its programs and activities to the Sacred Heart Parish, beginning Sept. 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Gaggle of geese returns to the wild after stay with Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A gaggle of geese is returning home to the wild. The release at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico comes after the 37 geese and one mallard were cared for by the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for just over a month. The Department of Natural Resources says...
Fox11online.com
ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
Fox11online.com
Brown, Door counties remain 'high' for COVID-19 transmission
(WLUK) -- Brown and Door counties remain in the "high" category for COVID-19 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows those to be the only counties in the northeastern part of the state remaining in the "high" category. Both counties have been in the "high" category since Aug. 5.
Fox11online.com
Inflation rate falls in new report, Wisconsinites hope it continues
(WLUK) -- With eased inflation numbers out, you may be wondering when the sky-high prices are coming down here in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, that question does not have a definitive answer. Green Bay resident, Bradley Ravey, says he's been feeling the heat from inflation, especially ever since he started a family...
Fox11online.com
Lawton Standard Co. adds Minnesota company in expansion
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A Minnesota company has joined a company in De Pere,. The Lawton Standard Co. recently added Northern Iron & Machine (NIM) of St. Paul as part of its expansion strategy. NIM produces and machines cast gray, ductile, and austempered iron castings up to 250 pounds. This...
Fox11online.com
I-43 reopens after truck overturns, spilling packages
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A truck spilled some packages, snarling traffic on Interstate 43 for about an hour Friday morning. The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the spill around 7:40 a.m.. Officials say it happened around the Highway 147/Z exit. The interstate reopened around 8:50 a.m. Don't get...
Fox11online.com
Bus companies prepare for the new school year
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The new school year is almost here. Many school districts are still experiencing staffing shortages in many areas. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Kobussen Buses in Kaukauna to see how they're getting ready for the new school year. How are you getting ready for...
Fox11online.com
Department of Justice takes over Fox River hit-and-run boat crash case
MADISON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.
Comments / 0