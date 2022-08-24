LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Interstate 41 is set to close for bridge repairs on the Rose Hill Road/County Road CC overpass next week in Outagamie County. The closure comes after a dump truck struck the bridge at the beginning of this month, damaging a girder of the structure. This was the second time the bridge was damaged from a vehicle this summer.

