Sun Bowl Association awards $8K in cash prizes for flag football tourney

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Sun Bowl Association and the Southwest Flag Football League awarded $8,000 in prize money to the winners of the second annual Sun Bowl Adult Flag Football Tournament from Aug. 19-21 at the Westside Sports Complex.

The tournament had 50 teams competing across a handful of divisions, including coed, a women’s division and three different men’s divisions.

Thirty-five teams competed the first year.

This year, teams came from across the region, including San Antonio, Odessa and Albuquerque.

MobTies won the coed division, and the Vipers from El Paso won the women’s competitive division for the second year in a row.

Wolfpack won the recreation men’s division, the Regulators won the intermediate men’s division and TFFA Elite from San Antonio won the competitive men’s division.

