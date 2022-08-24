Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
Very Handsome Studio360 MagazineHouston, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB
Kwan goes full Jeter for catch in stands
SEATTLE -- Remember that play when Derek Jeter went flying into the stands after making a catch? Well, Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan did his best to top that performance. In the bottom of the fifth inning of Cleveland’s 3-2 11-inning loss to the Mariners on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, Kwan soared through the air in foul territory, leaped over the waist-high wall and belly flopped onto a row of empty seats in the stands – all while he made an improbable catch to record the first out of the frame.
Jeffrey Springs puts Rays in early hole, bats can’t help
BOSTON — The Rays took some solace in Jeffrey Springs managing to get through six innings on Saturday to avoid straining an already taxed bullpen. The problem was the hole he put them in with a miserable first inning, allowing four of the first six Red Sox batters to score.
MLB
Bride's 1st MLB HR evokes memories of his late grandpa
OAKLAND -- While circling the bases at the Oakland Coliseum after connecting on his first Major League home run in the seventh inning of Friday’s 3-2 A’s loss to the Yankees, Jonah Bride couldn’t help but think of his grandfather. Though Bride was a Brewers fan growing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Rookie blanks AL's best over 8 IP to lead shutout
HOUSTON -- The task was not going to be easy for Kyle Bradish, who was facing the team with the best record in the American League. But the 25-year-old starter stepped up to the challenge and threw eight scoreless innings in the Orioles' 2-0 win over the Astros on Friday night.
MLB
Still in search of command, McCullers grinds through 5 scoreless
HOUSTON -- Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. threw five scoreless innings on Friday night in his third start of the season after coming off a long layoff because of injury. He reached 90 pitches and did more than enough to give his team a chance to win. That didn’t stop...
MLB
Wood 'disheartened' by another shaky start
MINNEAPOLIS -- Alex Wood opened the Giants’ series in Minnesota on Friday, looking to rebound from his worst start of the season while trying to keep San Francisco alive in the National League Wild Card race. Wood struggled again and the Twins put another dent in the Giants’ postseason...
MLB
Judge 1 HR shy of 50; teammate accidentally wears 50?
OAKLAND -- Perhaps No. 50 was slowly but surely worming its way into the Yankees' collective subconscious during Friday night's 3-2 win over the A's at the Oakland Coliseum. That may have been the case for Lou Trivino, at least. The right-hander was warming up in the bottom of the ninth inning when he was suddenly tapped on the shoulder and informed that he was wearing Jameson Taillon's No. 50 jersey instead of his own No. 56.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Cueto, Sox keeping 'heads up' after tough one
CHICAGO -- Elvis Night officially took place on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, so let’s pay homage to The King’s vast body of historic work to describe a less than chart-topping White Sox performance during a 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. After falling behind 6-0 in the second...
MLB
'Very, very exciting': Cavalli K's 6 in MLB debut
WASHINGTON -- Cade Cavalli had been anticipating his Major League debut for a while. Not in the sense that he was getting anxious and impatient, but rather prepared through daily meditation and visualization. “I put myself on that mound plenty of times before I got there,” Cavalli said. “So I...
MLB
Bookend homers not enough as Rays' streak is snapped
BOSTON -- The Rays' lineup did its job early and late Friday night. Yandy Díaz blasted Michael Wacha’s first pitch of the game over the Green Monster. Ji-Man Choi snapped a month-long homerless drought with a two-run shot in the second inning. By the end of the third inning, Tampa Bay’s pitching staff was working with a three-run lead. In the eighth, the Rays scored four runs before the Red Sox managed to record an out.
MLB
4 reasons why Guardians have surged to 1st place
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s now the end of August and the Guardians entered their four-game set against Seattle with a 65.1 percent chance to win the American League Central, according to FanGraphs. How are they still atop the division? Let’s take a look at four big reasons:
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Correa, Miranda 'proud' to rep Puerto Rico in WBC
HOUSTON -- As World Baseball Classic teams are starting to take shape ahead of next year's tournament, two Twins players confirmed their intention to play for the Puerto Rican team: Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda. The Puerto Rican team went on an impressive run during the 2017 WBC, winning seven...
MLB・
MLB
Mashing Mancini having a blast: 'I love it'
HOUSTON -- The Astros expected Trey Mancini to flourish when he was inserted into a deeper lineup than he had around him with the Orioles -- and in a more hitter-friendly ballpark than he spent most of this season calling home in Baltimore. Three weeks after he was dealt to the Astros, Mancini is well on his way to providing the run production Houston had sought.
MLB
Pitching stretched thin after Marlins empty 'pen
MIAMI -- Back in June and July, the Marlins throwing a bullpen game the day before a Sandy Alcantara start wouldn’t have raised any eyebrows. But Miami’s ace has proved shakier of late. So when the Marlins opted to start Tommy Nance on Friday, there was some skepticism.
MLB
'Good things' emerge from sixth straight loss
HOUSTON -- The Twins left Houston in frustrating fashion after getting swept in a three-game set, but their first game with a new collective mentality yielded some positive results in the 6-3 loss to the Astros. After Wednesday’s defeat, the Twins were in a five-game skid that left the club...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
With homer, Trout becomes Angels' all-time runs leader
TORONTO -- Mike Trout is inevitable. The Angels’ star outfielder made history once again on Friday night, setting a new franchise record for runs scored by stepping on home plate for the 1,025th time in a Halos jersey in his team’s 12-0 win over the Blue Jays. Coming...
MLB
Latest odds in MVP races -- with a long shot
AL MVP Odds: -650 First Place Votes: 37. Can we just give Judge the award already? I know that’s not how any of this works but still, I mean c’mon. The man is an unstoppable force, even with the Yankees in a free fall during the month of August. It also really speaks to how much Judge has done before this time to still be a -650 favorite. With injuries shuffling the Yankees' lineup around, teams have needed to pitch to Judge as much as they have in the past. In fact, with Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup, Judge has seen the third-lowest percent of pitches in the strike zone at 42% in all of Major League Baseball. 597 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
MLB・
MLB
'M-V-P!': Harper wastes no time in return to Phils' dangerous lineup
PHILADELPHIA -- The buzz around Citizens Bank Park on Friday started approximately 20 minutes before the first pitch of the Phillies' series opener against the Pirates when Bryce Harper emerged from the home dugout and trotted to the right-field grass to warm up. Those cheers became louder when Harper was...
MLB
Stowers' first HR gives O's life, sparks magic walk-off
BALTIMORE -- The moment immediately after rookie outfielder Kyle Stowers hit first base, his arms went flying, his helmet almost falling off his head. His emotions, in the best possible way, got the best of him. In a backyard baseball scenario, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect had just hit the first home run of his career … with two strikes … two outs … down one … off an elite All-Star closer … in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Comments / 0