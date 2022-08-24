ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

MLB

Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle

The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Kwan goes full Jeter for catch in stands

SEATTLE -- Remember that play when Derek Jeter went flying into the stands after making a catch? Well, Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan did his best to top that performance. In the bottom of the fifth inning of Cleveland’s 3-2 11-inning loss to the Mariners on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, Kwan soared through the air in foul territory, leaped over the waist-high wall and belly flopped onto a row of empty seats in the stands – all while he made an improbable catch to record the first out of the frame.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Bride's 1st MLB HR evokes memories of his late grandpa

OAKLAND -- While circling the bases at the Oakland Coliseum after connecting on his first Major League home run in the seventh inning of Friday’s 3-2 A’s loss to the Yankees, Jonah Bride couldn’t help but think of his grandfather. Though Bride was a Brewers fan growing...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

Rookie blanks AL's best over 8 IP to lead shutout

HOUSTON -- The task was not going to be easy for Kyle Bradish, who was facing the team with the best record in the American League. But the 25-year-old starter stepped up to the challenge and threw eight scoreless innings in the Orioles' 2-0 win over the Astros on Friday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Still in search of command, McCullers grinds through 5 scoreless

HOUSTON -- Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. threw five scoreless innings on Friday night in his third start of the season after coming off a long layoff because of injury. He reached 90 pitches and did more than enough to give his team a chance to win. That didn’t stop...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Wood 'disheartened' by another shaky start

MINNEAPOLIS -- Alex Wood opened the Giants’ series in Minnesota on Friday, looking to rebound from his worst start of the season while trying to keep San Francisco alive in the National League Wild Card race. Wood struggled again and the Twins put another dent in the Giants’ postseason...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Judge 1 HR shy of 50; teammate accidentally wears 50?

OAKLAND -- Perhaps No. 50 was slowly but surely worming its way into the Yankees' collective subconscious during Friday night's 3-2 win over the A's at the Oakland Coliseum. That may have been the case for Lou Trivino, at least. The right-hander was warming up in the bottom of the ninth inning when he was suddenly tapped on the shoulder and informed that he was wearing Jameson Taillon's No. 50 jersey instead of his own No. 56.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Cueto, Sox keeping 'heads up' after tough one

CHICAGO -- Elvis Night officially took place on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, so let’s pay homage to The King’s vast body of historic work to describe a less than chart-topping White Sox performance during a 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. After falling behind 6-0 in the second...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

'Very, very exciting': Cavalli K's 6 in MLB debut

WASHINGTON -- Cade Cavalli had been anticipating his Major League debut for a while. Not in the sense that he was getting anxious and impatient, but rather prepared through daily meditation and visualization. “I put myself on that mound plenty of times before I got there,” Cavalli said. “So I...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

Bookend homers not enough as Rays' streak is snapped

BOSTON -- The Rays' lineup did its job early and late Friday night. Yandy Díaz blasted Michael Wacha’s first pitch of the game over the Green Monster. Ji-Man Choi snapped a month-long homerless drought with a two-run shot in the second inning. By the end of the third inning, Tampa Bay’s pitching staff was working with a three-run lead. In the eighth, the Rays scored four runs before the Red Sox managed to record an out.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

4 reasons why Guardians have surged to 1st place

This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s now the end of August and the Guardians entered their four-game set against Seattle with a 65.1 percent chance to win the American League Central, according to FanGraphs. How are they still atop the division? Let’s take a look at four big reasons:
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Correa, Miranda 'proud' to rep Puerto Rico in WBC

HOUSTON -- As World Baseball Classic teams are starting to take shape ahead of next year's tournament, two Twins players confirmed their intention to play for the Puerto Rican team: Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda. The Puerto Rican team went on an impressive run during the 2017 WBC, winning seven...
MLB
MLB

Mashing Mancini having a blast: 'I love it'

HOUSTON -- The Astros expected Trey Mancini to flourish when he was inserted into a deeper lineup than he had around him with the Orioles -- and in a more hitter-friendly ballpark than he spent most of this season calling home in Baltimore. Three weeks after he was dealt to the Astros, Mancini is well on his way to providing the run production Houston had sought.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Pitching stretched thin after Marlins empty 'pen

MIAMI -- Back in June and July, the Marlins throwing a bullpen game the day before a Sandy Alcantara start wouldn’t have raised any eyebrows. But Miami’s ace has proved shakier of late. So when the Marlins opted to start Tommy Nance on Friday, there was some skepticism.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

'Good things' emerge from sixth straight loss

HOUSTON -- The Twins left Houston in frustrating fashion after getting swept in a three-game set, but their first game with a new collective mentality yielded some positive results in the 6-3 loss to the Astros. After Wednesday’s defeat, the Twins were in a five-game skid that left the club...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

With homer, Trout becomes Angels' all-time runs leader

TORONTO -- Mike Trout is inevitable. The Angels’ star outfielder made history once again on Friday night, setting a new franchise record for runs scored by stepping on home plate for the 1,025th time in a Halos jersey in his team’s 12-0 win over the Blue Jays. Coming...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Latest odds in MVP races -- with a long shot

AL MVP Odds: -650 First Place Votes: 37. Can we just give Judge the award already? I know that’s not how any of this works but still, I mean c’mon. The man is an unstoppable force, even with the Yankees in a free fall during the month of August. It also really speaks to how much Judge has done before this time to still be a -650 favorite. With injuries shuffling the Yankees' lineup around, teams have needed to pitch to Judge as much as they have in the past. In fact, with Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup, Judge has seen the third-lowest percent of pitches in the strike zone at 42% in all of Major League Baseball. 597 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
MLB
MLB

'M-V-P!': Harper wastes no time in return to Phils' dangerous lineup

PHILADELPHIA -- The buzz around Citizens Bank Park on Friday started approximately 20 minutes before the first pitch of the Phillies' series opener against the Pirates when Bryce Harper emerged from the home dugout and trotted to the right-field grass to warm up. Those cheers became louder when Harper was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Stowers' first HR gives O's life, sparks magic walk-off

BALTIMORE -- The moment immediately after rookie outfielder Kyle Stowers hit first base, his arms went flying, his helmet almost falling off his head. His emotions, in the best possible way, got the best of him. In a backyard baseball scenario, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect had just hit the first home run of his career … with two strikes … two outs … down one … off an elite All-Star closer … in the bottom of the ninth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD

