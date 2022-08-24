ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 52

Stsus
3d ago

He was on a dysfunctional team for two years and still got them to the playoffs and then when they get stability they dumped him after playing hurt with no credible backup, hardly a bust

Reply(5)
27
rooo
3d ago

seems like Cleveland the New York Jets the quarterback killers. I'm a Jet fan I watch Baker play he's a really good quarterback. I ought to watch Sam Darnell when he was with the Jets. so there's a number one and a number two they're not bust they were not brought up properly. look what's going on in New York with this Wilson kid

Reply(3)
12
Sidney Jones
2d ago

Hope Bake has a great season.... He had some issues however sports media, the Browns front office treated the dude like crap - led by loud mouth couch potato fans that probably can't throw a football 20yrds... Good luck kid...

Reply
10
 

