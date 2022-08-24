Read full article on original website
Related
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
WINKNEWS.com
Flood insurance workshop in Charlotte County
The rain Southwest Florida has seen this week is a good reminder to make sure you have flood insurance as we enter the heart of hurricane season. As you may know, where you live can determine what kind and how much insurance you need. A lot of Charlotte County is...
WINKNEWS.com
LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County
“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
What is Fort Myers and Lee County doing about flooding on Fowler St.?
Flooding is a big problem in Southwest Florida and you can see it on Fowler Street in Fort Myers when there’s heavy rain in the area. The Florida Department of Transportation told WINK News they are aware of the persistent flooding but aren’t ready to do anything about it.
floridapolitics.com
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier Mosquito Control District expansion comes as dengue fever case reported
A referendum passed during Tuesday’s primary that allows Collier Mosquito Control District to expand its coverage. Coincidentally, it comes at a time when a case of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness, popped up in the county. The Board of Mosquito Control Commissioners approved the policy for expansion citing a...
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
Back-to-school survey: The pulse of education in Southwest Florida
Lots of people think they know what’s happening inside of our Southwest Florida schools, but we want to know what’s actually happening. So, teachers, parents, and students, we have put together a back-to-school survey for you. It’ll take less than five minutes, and we need you to fill...
Where Gov. DeSantis endorsed school board candidates stand in Florida's primary
School board election results are showing voters selecting candidates Gov. Ron DeSantis explicitly endorsed. Three of those candidates are in southwest Florida — two in Lee County and one in Hendry.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November. Tuesday’s primary settled nothing, no one won one of the three seats up for grabs on the Collier County School Board. There are six candidates running for the positions, but only three seats are available. So the...
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park
A man was arrested in Chicago for voyeurism in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees with Sanibel’s Public Works...
WINKNEWS.com
FGCU enters partnership to fill vacant jobs in SWFL
Florida Gulf Coast University is partnering with the FutureMakers Coalition at the Collaboratory to use a $23 million grant from the U.S. government’s Good Jobs Challenge to fill as many job positions as they can in an effort to tackle the worker shortage. WINK News spoke to the director...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations
A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills
Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
Ron DeSantis Awards $22 Million in Community Development Block Grant Funds to 10 Florida Communities
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $22 million for community development projects in 10 Florida communities through the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program. The CDBG-CV program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), helps communities support economic development initiatives and address urgent...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart
A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Aquatic Center renovations cost more than expected
In this Gulfshore Business report, staying cool under the Florida sun can be a challenge, and keeping public pools open can be a monumental task. Public pools tend to be a big deal, especially in the kind of heat Southwest Florida experiences. Public pools can also be a big expense,...
Comments / 0