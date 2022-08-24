Read full article on original website
Less than 30% of Collier County voters went to polls on primary day
The Supervisor of Elections office said more than 74,000 voters cast ballots for the primaries, out of more than 29,758 registered voters in the county.
GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77
The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77 in Lee County has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican nominee after receiving 71% of the vote over challenger Ford...
Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November
Collier County School Board races are headed to a runoff in November. Tuesday’s primary settled nothing, no one won one of the three seats up for grabs on the Collier County School Board. There are six candidates running for the positions, but only three seats are available. So the...
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
Southwest Florida school board primary results
Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
Flood insurance workshop in Charlotte County
The rain Southwest Florida has seen this week is a good reminder to make sure you have flood insurance as we enter the heart of hurricane season. As you may know, where you live can determine what kind and how much insurance you need. A lot of Charlotte County is...
LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County
“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
Marco Island short-term rental registration ordinances passes at polls
In a record-setting turnout of the Marco Island primary election, the controversial referendum calling to implement a single-family home transient rental registration program passed as 56.9% voted in favor of the ordinance. The 17-page referendum, written by political action committee Take Back Marco, applies to those who rent out their...
Homeowners in Lee County hit with increased property tax rates
If you got a TRIM notice and you aren’t homesteaded, you might be getting priced out of home ownership. Although the market value of your home going up is exciting, there is a price you have to pay for that. It means your property taxes could go up dramatically.
FGCU enters partnership to fill vacant jobs in SWFL
Florida Gulf Coast University is partnering with the FutureMakers Coalition at the Collaboratory to use a $23 million grant from the U.S. government’s Good Jobs Challenge to fill as many job positions as they can in an effort to tackle the worker shortage. WINK News spoke to the director...
Collier Mosquito Control District expansion comes as dengue fever case reported
A referendum passed during Tuesday’s primary that allows Collier Mosquito Control District to expand its coverage. Coincidentally, it comes at a time when a case of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness, popped up in the county. The Board of Mosquito Control Commissioners approved the policy for expansion citing a...
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan gives break to SWFL students
Millions under a mountain of education debt woke up feeling a little lighter in the wake of President Joe Biden’s announcement that up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt will be forgiven if they qualify. But there’s some controversy behind the loan relief. The Florida Gulf...
Bayfront working to find alternatives for visitors after losing permit
The Naples City Council revoked the live music permit for the entertainment complex as it worked through noise complaints from some of the people who live nearby.
City of Cape Coral warns residents of unlicensed contractors
City officials say that it's been an ongoing issue, so much so that they posted an alert on their social media pages this week to remind those who may be looking to hire one.
2 Collier County organizations work to help vulnerable people find housing
As rent prices skyrocket, two organizations are helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community find a home. The Hunger and Homeless Coalition of Collier County said in the first quarter of this year, there were 65 seniors without a home, and that number is growing. “We’ve had...
