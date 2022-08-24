ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77

The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77 in Lee County has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican nominee after receiving 71% of the vote over challenger Ford...
LEE COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Collier County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school board primary results

Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Flood insurance workshop in Charlotte County

The rain Southwest Florida has seen this week is a good reminder to make sure you have flood insurance as we enter the heart of hurricane season. As you may know, where you live can determine what kind and how much insurance you need. A lot of Charlotte County is...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Stephen Deutsch
Person
Mike Greenwell
WINKNEWS.com

LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County

“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Marco Island short-term rental registration ordinances passes at polls

In a record-setting turnout of the Marco Island primary election, the controversial referendum calling to implement a single-family home transient rental registration program passed as 56.9% voted in favor of the ordinance. The 17-page referendum, written by political action committee Take Back Marco, applies to those who rent out their...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Politics Local#Election Local#Lee Commission#Collier County Commission
WINKNEWS.com

FGCU enters partnership to fill vacant jobs in SWFL

Florida Gulf Coast University is partnering with the FutureMakers Coalition at the Collaboratory to use a $23 million grant from the U.S. government’s Good Jobs Challenge to fill as many job positions as they can in an effort to tackle the worker shortage. WINK News spoke to the director...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force

Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy