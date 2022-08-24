ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAPT

Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute

JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday. The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Smith County schools announce closure due to recent flooding

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Smith County School District will be closed on Thursday, August 25. The district will be closed because of dangerous road conditions and road closures due to the flooding across central Mississippi on Wednesday. The school district plans to resume the following Friday. Want...
SMITH COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) – A sewage lagoon in Carthage has breached its dam and is flowing over into the streets in certain areas of the city. The area’s emergency manager said the dam appears to be intact, despite the overflow. A sewage lagoon is a large pond into...
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market to host Back-to-School Bash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 27. The event, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will include a school supply drive that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi. The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will offer breakfast taco cooking […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Parents describe Jim Hill’s early dismissal as ‘chaos’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced Jim Hill High School would close early on Wednesday due to flash flooding. Staring at 12:15 p.m., students who are car riders were dismissed. Bus riders were dismissed at 12:45 p.m. However, water stopped bus drivers from being able to get access […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Flooding forces Canton residents from homes

CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are dealing with flooding. Crisco Creek topped its banks Wednesday, flooding areas nearby, including a soccer field. Adeline Street, which is near the creek, was underwater Wednesday morning. The flooding forced some residents from their homes. Canton...
CANTON, MS
fox40jackson.com

MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

