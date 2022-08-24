Read full article on original website
WAPT
Mayor asks Jackson residents at risk of flooding to voluntarily evacuate now
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents who live in areas at risk of flooding from the rising Pearl River are being asked to take action now. "We're calling on voluntary evacuations," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a briefing Thursday. Are you at risk for flooding? Tap here for MEMA's...
WAPT
Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
WLBT
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne is clarifying comments Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made during a Thursday press conference calling for voluntary evacuations in preparation for a Pearl River flood. Thursday, Lumumba called on people who are located in high-risk areas of flooding to begin...
fox40jackson.com
Yard sign tells city leaders to “Show Us the Money” amid lingering water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The talk of raising Jackson taxes amid weeks of water issues has some residents steaming. One resident is asking what is the city doing with the taxes they’re already collecting. He’s putting his frustration on full display. “They’ll take pictures. They’ll thumb us....
fox40jackson.com
Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday. The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
fox40jackson.com
Smith County schools announce closure due to recent flooding
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Smith County School District will be closed on Thursday, August 25. The district will be closed because of dangerous road conditions and road closures due to the flooding across central Mississippi on Wednesday. The school district plans to resume the following Friday. Want...
fox40jackson.com
Multiple Hinds County schools will close Friday ‘due to water break’
Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, and Byram Middle Schools will be closed due to a water main break on Gary Road in Byram. The Hinds County School District will provide updates regarding a reopening. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
Leake County residents call for action following flood damage
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - ”Only thing I got is the stuff I got on now. The rest of my stuff is all messed up,” Carthage resident S.L. Wilder claimed. Residents living in Leake County are struggling after record rainfall caused flooding in the area. “I haven’t seen that...
WAPT
Power outage at Jackson well water facility leaves Presidential Hills without water
JACKSON, Miss. — A power outage at one of Jackson's well water facilities has left residents in an area of northwest Jackson without water. Water service was restored to residents in the Presidential Hills community before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to city officials.
fox40jackson.com
Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) – A sewage lagoon in Carthage has breached its dam and is flowing over into the streets in certain areas of the city. The area’s emergency manager said the dam appears to be intact, despite the overflow. A sewage lagoon is a large pond into...
Mississippi Farmers Market to host Back-to-School Bash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 27. The event, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will include a school supply drive that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi. The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will offer breakfast taco cooking […]
Parents describe Jim Hill’s early dismissal as ‘chaos’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced Jim Hill High School would close early on Wednesday due to flash flooding. Staring at 12:15 p.m., students who are car riders were dismissed. Bus riders were dismissed at 12:45 p.m. However, water stopped bus drivers from being able to get access […]
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
WAPT
'We were wading in water up to our knees,' Canton flood victim says
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of flooding. "I told my son we were fixing to lose our cars," Jimmy Faulkner said. "We were wading in water up to our knees to get to our cars."
WAPT
Flooding forces Canton residents from homes
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are dealing with flooding. Crisco Creek topped its banks Wednesday, flooding areas nearby, including a soccer field. Adeline Street, which is near the creek, was underwater Wednesday morning. The flooding forced some residents from their homes. Canton...
WLBT
‘Worst times it’s ever been’: Fondren resident gets foot and a half of water in her Choctaw Rd. home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Colibri Jenkins wasn’t planning to make a trip to Home Depot Wednesday. She wasn’t planning to get a foot and a half of water in her home, either. Wednesday, heavy rains inundated the area, causing widespread flash flooding across the WLBT viewing area.
fox40jackson.com
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If...
fox40jackson.com
Canton residents forced to clean up again after second flooding in one month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s the second time this month that residents are having to rebuild and start over after flash flooding crept into homes and left most of the city covered in Floodwaters. Now with some areas still flooded, residents say recovery efforts are at a standstill.
WLBT
Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report reveals the public officials taking home the most money. And most aren’t elected. It’s the second year the Mississippi Center for Public Policy has published the “Fat Cat Report.”. “You might expect if you had a list of the highest...
WLBT
Horhn says state could take ‘swift action’ if city doesn’t address water issues by next session
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One state senator says the clock is ticking for Jackson to get a handle on its water problems, or the state could be forced to act. District 26 Sen. John Horhn needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to shore up its water system and present it to the legislature in time for the next session.
