KSNB Local4
75-year-old man scammed out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police said a 75-year-old man reported being a victim of an email/telephone scam. The victim told police he was scammed out of $103,000. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said this follows suit for scammers perpetuating a crime on the elderly. When asked if these...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police to hold “Citizens Academy”
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For yet another year, the Grand Island Police department is holding a “Citizens Academy”, giving members of the community the chance to see what goes into being a police officer. The Academy is 8 weeks long, with sessions occurring every Thursday night. At...
KSNB Local4
Sanitization a big priority heading into the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair will kick off Friday morning, but on Thursday, organizers made sure everyone has every opportunity to wash their hands. Hand washing stations are at several points on the fairgrounds, including those by the petting zoo and in the cattle barn area. The Central District Health Department’s Program Nurse Amy Deras said COVID numbers are looking good right now, but events with large gatherings of people have the potential to impacts those numbers negatively.
KSNB Local4
10/11 NOW Investigation: What’s changed since Geneva YRTC closed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There were holes in the walls, debris littering the floors, water damage and plastic cots sitting on hard ground. Those were the conditions at the Geneva Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in August 2019 that prompted the facility to close and an investigation to open. “It...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
KSNB Local4
Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KSNB Local4
Fundraiser in memory of GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After the tragic death of a Grand Island Investigator Christopher Marcello, two central Nebraska women are raising money to carry on his legacy. Katie Fangmeyer and Breanna Collamore are working with Usborne Books, to buy books that the Grand Island Police Department will then donate to kids in memory of Marcello. Anyone interested in donating can go through a referral link with Usborne Books.
KSNB Local4
Public records lawsuit against GIPS dismissed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local radio station group has dropped its public records lawsuit against Grand Island Public Schools. Legacy Communications operates seven local radio stations in the Grand Island area under the brand GI Family Radio. The group includes radio station KRGI. Legacy made public records requests...
KSNB Local4
Topping Out ceremony held for Adams County Jail project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Another step was taken this week toward completing the Adams County Jail. On Monday, Beckenhauer Construction Inc. held a Topping Out ceremony at the project site for the Adams County Justice Center, located on west M off of Highway 281 in south Hastings. The ceremony celebrated...
KSNB Local4
Troopers, deputies arrest St. Paul man in threat investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43,...
KSNB Local4
Superior man arrested on drug charges
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior man remains in jail following a month long investigation by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and the Trident Drug Task Force. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department arrested Myron Gray, 61, this week on distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face more charges related to animals removed from his home.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
KSNB Local4
Shots fired early Thursday morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been arrested after police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning. HPD Captain Mike Doremus said officers were called out to the 1800 block of West 2nd around 2:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on scene, they were able to quickly determine that a firearm was discharged multiple times toward a home causing damage.
