Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
$11.2M of improvement projects approved by Kearney Public School board
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday evening to issue a bond not to exceed $11.2 million for abatement projects. The board gathered for a special board meeting to discuss the facility master plan and the possible 2022-23 budget. They also discussed various abatement projects at several of the schools. The projects include:
KSNB Local4
Sanitization a big priority heading into the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair will kick off Friday morning, but on Thursday, organizers made sure everyone has every opportunity to wash their hands. Hand washing stations are at several points on the fairgrounds, including those by the petting zoo and in the cattle barn area. The Central District Health Department’s Program Nurse Amy Deras said COVID numbers are looking good right now, but events with large gatherings of people have the potential to impacts those numbers negatively.
KSNB Local4
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
York News-Times
Kearney superintendent pushes back against Innis comments on controversial books
Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police to hold “Citizens Academy”
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For yet another year, the Grand Island Police department is holding a “Citizens Academy”, giving members of the community the chance to see what goes into being a police officer. The Academy is 8 weeks long, with sessions occurring every Thursday night. At...
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
KSNB Local4
UNK recognized for support of LGBTQ+ students & employees
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The organization Campus Pride, a major resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list. Announced Wednesday, the list includes...
KSNB Local4
10/11 NOW Investigation: What’s changed since Geneva YRTC closed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There were holes in the walls, debris littering the floors, water damage and plastic cots sitting on hard ground. Those were the conditions at the Geneva Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in August 2019 that prompted the facility to close and an investigation to open. “It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reports that collections of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on August 18, 2022, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). According to Michele Bever, SHDHD health director, and Jeff Hassenstab, director of Parks & Recreation for the...
York News-Times
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
KSNB Local4
Hall County names Deputy Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been named Hall County’s new Deputy Election Commissioner. Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet made the announcement Wednesday, naming Becky Rosenlund as the person taking on the job. ”I am very excited to have Becky join the election team on a...
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
KSNB Local4
Traudt impresses, GISH volleyball swept by Lincoln East
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High volleyball hosted Lincoln East for its season-opener Thursday. Tia Traudt had a number of impressive kills for the Islanders, but the Spartans won in a 3-0 sweep. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Public records lawsuit against GIPS dismissed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local radio station group has dropped its public records lawsuit against Grand Island Public Schools. Legacy Communications operates seven local radio stations in the Grand Island area under the brand GI Family Radio. The group includes radio station KRGI. Legacy made public records requests...
KSNB Local4
Is it partly sunny or partly cloudy?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Forecasting sky cover for the days ahead can sometimes be tricky. Will it be partly cloudy or partly sunny? So how does the weatherman determine which term to use? Here is a quick guide to hopefully make things mostly clear. Let’s start with the less complicated...
KSNB Local4
Heartland Lutheran football falls to Sterling in season-opener
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Coming off an 0-8 season, Heartland Lutheran football is hoping to make victorious strides this year. The Red Hornets hosted Sterling for their season-opener Thursday, but did not find their way into the win column. There were some positive strides late, but Heartland Lutheran lost 49-14.
Comments / 0