Lawton, OK

Z94

Where’s the Best Margarita in Lawton, Oklahoma?

Sometimes after a long day or week at work, the only thing that can kick off the weekend's relaxation is a proper sour margarita from your favorite place to have one... The question is, who makes your favorite margarita in Lawton Fort Sill?. I'm pretty sure this will scream "grew...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community. PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones,...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Hit cyclist returns to complete bike ride

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -John Wheeler spent all 2019 preparing for the Hotter’n Hell Hundred Ride. Just weeks before the big day he was hit by a semi and flown to the hospital. Now, he is back and more motivated than ever before. John Wheeler was riding down highway 62...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Interview: Lawton Philharmonic presents Classic Pops concert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a concert this weekend, bringing popular classics from around around the world to Lawton. 7News was joined by Conductor Jon Kalbfleish who gave us all the inside details on this great event. The Classic Pops concert will be this...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Remembering the legacy of Barbara Curry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community is mourning the loss of an influential woman. Barbara Curry passed away on Wednesday morning. She was a force and best known for her positive spirit and volunteerism. Barbara Curry was a friend to many, she dedicated her life to giving back...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

New Pill Targeting Minors

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home. Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs. The Blue Braveheart Project was approved...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Southeast Water Treatment Plant reopens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After being shut down late last week, the Southeast Water Treatment Plant is back online. The plant was shut down Friday afternoon after officials detected high levels of Manganese in the water. But with the facility up and running again, residents on Lawton’s east side should...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Decision announced in Lawton Ward 4 council race

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the recent passing of Barbara Curry, many people are wondering what the next steps are in the runoff election for City Council Ward 4. According to the city charter for Lawton, section C-6-5 reads: If one (1) of the two (2) candidates for an office nominated in a primary election dies or withdraws before the general election, the remaining candidate shall be elected to that office; and his name need not appear on the ballot for the general election.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had

If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Motorcycle wreck on Fort Sill Blvd sends one person to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle wreck in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday. It happened on Fort Sill Blvd. in front of Lawton high just before 11 a.m.. An official with the Lawton Police Department said two vehicles were involved, but only the motorcyclist needed to be taken to the hospital.
LAWTON, OK

