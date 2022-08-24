Read full article on original website
Related
Where’s the Best Margarita in Lawton, Oklahoma?
Sometimes after a long day or week at work, the only thing that can kick off the weekend's relaxation is a proper sour margarita from your favorite place to have one... The question is, who makes your favorite margarita in Lawton Fort Sill?. I'm pretty sure this will scream "grew...
kswo.com
Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community. PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones,...
kswo.com
Hit cyclist returns to complete bike ride
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -John Wheeler spent all 2019 preparing for the Hotter’n Hell Hundred Ride. Just weeks before the big day he was hit by a semi and flown to the hospital. Now, he is back and more motivated than ever before. John Wheeler was riding down highway 62...
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Interview: Lawton Philharmonic presents Classic Pops concert
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be holding a concert this weekend, bringing popular classics from around around the world to Lawton. 7News was joined by Conductor Jon Kalbfleish who gave us all the inside details on this great event. The Classic Pops concert will be this...
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
New Businesses Coming to the ‘Scissor Tail Point’ Shopping Center in Lawton, OK.
It won't be long now until Lawton's newest shopping center 'Scissor Tail Point' will be built and officially open!. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT THE NEW SHOPPING CENTER WILL LOOK LIKE. If you've been on N.W. Cache Road lately, near 50th Street where the old movie theater used to be,...
kswo.com
Remembering the legacy of Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community is mourning the loss of an influential woman. Barbara Curry passed away on Wednesday morning. She was a force and best known for her positive spirit and volunteerism. Barbara Curry was a friend to many, she dedicated her life to giving back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
New Pill Targeting Minors
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
kswo.com
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home. Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs. The Blue Braveheart Project was approved...
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Southeast Water Treatment Plant reopens
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After being shut down late last week, the Southeast Water Treatment Plant is back online. The plant was shut down Friday afternoon after officials detected high levels of Manganese in the water. But with the facility up and running again, residents on Lawton’s east side should...
kswo.com
Decision announced in Lawton Ward 4 council race
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the recent passing of Barbara Curry, many people are wondering what the next steps are in the runoff election for City Council Ward 4. According to the city charter for Lawton, section C-6-5 reads: If one (1) of the two (2) candidates for an office nominated in a primary election dies or withdraws before the general election, the remaining candidate shall be elected to that office; and his name need not appear on the ballot for the general election.
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
kswo.com
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
kswo.com
Motorcycle wreck on Fort Sill Blvd sends one person to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle wreck in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday. It happened on Fort Sill Blvd. in front of Lawton high just before 11 a.m.. An official with the Lawton Police Department said two vehicles were involved, but only the motorcyclist needed to be taken to the hospital.
kswo.com
Lawton residents mourn the loss of well-known community member, Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is mourning the loss of resident and loved community member, Barbara Curry. Curry was a candidate in the run-offs for Lawton City Council Ward 4, and city officials said she was known for her dedication and love for the community. She leaves...
Look: Hirschi (Texas) receiver Jamarion Carroll scores touchdown after using 360-degree jump to break tackle
Jamarion Carroll simply would not be denied. It looked like it would just be a small gain, but he wanted more. In the season opener for Hirschi (Texas), which the Huskies won 48-7 over Clint, the senior receiver went all-out to take a short pass over 80 yards to the house. Carroll showed off ...
msn.com
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
Comments / 0