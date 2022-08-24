LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the recent passing of Barbara Curry, many people are wondering what the next steps are in the runoff election for City Council Ward 4. According to the city charter for Lawton, section C-6-5 reads: If one (1) of the two (2) candidates for an office nominated in a primary election dies or withdraws before the general election, the remaining candidate shall be elected to that office; and his name need not appear on the ballot for the general election.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO