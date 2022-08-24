ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Democrats' turnaround

The primaries this week solidified a stunning turnaround for Democrats in this election cycle, fueled by passion around the abortion rights issue. How much does that change the assumption that Republicans will run away with control of both the House and the Senate?. And, Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan splits...
Update: At Least 2 Candidates Left Out Of Mayor's Race Due To City Clerk Error

OAKLAND (BCN) At least two people will miss an already crowded race for Oakland mayor because the city clerk's office gave out inaccurate materials to potential candidates, city officials admitted Wednesday. The materials told potential candidates they had until Aug. 17 to file completed paperwork. But after the clerk's staff...
Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements

ST. LOUIS (AP) — In many cities, no one knows where the lead pipes lie underground. That's important because lead pipes contaminate drinking water. After the lead crisis in Flint, officials in Michigan accelerated efforts to locate their pipes, a first step toward removal. But other places are moving...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn’t been found or isn’t widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread through an infected animal’s saliva, usually through bites. However, saliva that gets into the eyes, nose or mouth can also infect someone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
