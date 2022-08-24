Read full article on original website
Related
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Two Senate Victories That Will Help Democrats Protect Abortion: Warren
Senator Warren campaigned for two progressive candidates in battleground states Friday, saying their victories could codify Roe v. Wade "as early as January."
Washington Examiner
Democrats prepare to sell Biden as consequential president this fall
Democrats are set to roll out a major spending campaign that will highlight the benefits of the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act while seeking to recast President Joe Biden as a consequential and effective leader. Biden is spending much of August on vacation, but his Cabinet members have spread out...
Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
On Thursday, law enforcement in Indiana said the vehicle in which Rep. Jackie Walorski was traveling caused the fatal crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald Trump and ally to GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, said he could see the congresswoman run for president in the future. Cheney is fighting to hold on to her seat in Wyoming's Republican primary on Tuesday. The three-term lawmaker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Liz Cheney is the leader of the anti-Trump Republican resistance – where does it go now?
The January 6 co-chair has been anointed the valiant leader of the Never Trump movement. But does that make her a general without an army?
Latest Poll: Trump vs Biden 2.0 in PA, Biden’s Home State
Emerson College has conducted a new poll in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among their questions, between Biden and Trump, which would win PA today? Here’s what they found.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire: Polls
Polling shows the Democratic senator in a tight race, but with a slight lead over her potential Republican challengers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McConnell to host event for GOP Senate candidates in Louisville ahead of midterm elections
FIRST ON FOX: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will hold an event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday to amplify support for a handful of GOP Senate nominees in races across the country in the upcoming midterm elections. The rally, according to a source familiar with the event, was organized in...
Democrats' turnaround
The primaries this week solidified a stunning turnaround for Democrats in this election cycle, fueled by passion around the abortion rights issue. How much does that change the assumption that Republicans will run away with control of both the House and the Senate?. And, Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan splits...
SFGate
Update: At Least 2 Candidates Left Out Of Mayor's Race Due To City Clerk Error
OAKLAND (BCN) At least two people will miss an already crowded race for Oakland mayor because the city clerk's office gave out inaccurate materials to potential candidates, city officials admitted Wednesday. The materials told potential candidates they had until Aug. 17 to file completed paperwork. But after the clerk's staff...
SFGate
Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements
ST. LOUIS (AP) — In many cities, no one knows where the lead pipes lie underground. That's important because lead pipes contaminate drinking water. After the lead crisis in Flint, officials in Michigan accelerated efforts to locate their pipes, a first step toward removal. But other places are moving...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn’t been found or isn’t widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread through an infected animal’s saliva, usually through bites. However, saliva that gets into the eyes, nose or mouth can also infect someone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This Black Nominee Is On Track To Become First Gen Z Member Of Congress
A 25-year-old progressive activist has secured the Democratic nomination for Florida's 10th Congressional District and is "very likely" to win the upcoming faceoff against Republican nominee Calvin Wimbish.
thecentersquare.com
9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
Comments / 0