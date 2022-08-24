ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Woman stabbed in lower valley El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 20s was stabbed this afternoon at a lower valley apartment complex, according to first responders. The call came out around 1 p.m. The location appears to be the San Montego Apartments. The location appears to be an apartment complex off Zaragoza. ABC-7...
EL PASO, TX
msn.com

Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso

El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit. The crash cleared at 3:56 A.M.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
krwg.org

El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal

This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
EL PASO, TX
mycouriertribune.com

Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El Paso

(The Center Square ) – Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses used by cartel operatives who’ve trafficked people into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents found another stash house this week where 29 foreign nationals were being held in dire conditions, the agency said.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes

EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras. Early this morning, while investigating a crash involving a DWI driver, another DWI driver crashed into one of the patrol cars at the scene. That's five police cars put out of The post Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Accident#Mexican#Nbc News
KVIA

Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League

EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
elpasomatters.org

El Paso city government buses migrants to New York City

2:30 p.m. Aug. 26: This story has been updated with additional information from officials with the city of El Paso. The city government of El Paso this week chartered a bus to send 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, a step meant to address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus.  They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Fort Bliss National Cemetery fixes sunken graves after rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In past years, the Fort Bliss National Cemetery has seen a lot of sunken graves. This year there have only been 140. In 2006 there were around two to three thousand sunken graves. Last year there were around 800. According to Francisco Gonzalez, the director at...
FORT BLISS, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Residents wake to find abandoned vessel docked outside Isla Mujeres hotel

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Another abandoned boat has been found off Isla Mujeres. The latest vessel was located docked near Kin-Ha. Inside the homemade boat, police located clothing, blankets, fuel and water containers along with a car engine for power. The metal makeshift vessel was found early Thursday morning...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy