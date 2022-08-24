Read full article on original website
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Woman stabbed in lower valley El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 20s was stabbed this afternoon at a lower valley apartment complex, according to first responders. The call came out around 1 p.m. The location appears to be the San Montego Apartments. The location appears to be an apartment complex off Zaragoza. ABC-7...
msn.com
Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso
El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit. The crash cleared at 3:56 A.M.
KVIA
Socorro High School being evacuated due to report of subject with a gun
EL PASO, Texas -- State DPS - says Socorro High School is being evacuated due to a report of a subject with a gun. Socorro ISD PD, State Troopers and Socorro Police are responding. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story....
everythinglubbock.com
Mom of girl who drowned in Rio Grande wanted to provide for disabled son
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A single mom from Guatemala who saw her 5-year-old drown in the waters of the Rio Grande this week near El Paso wanted to migrate to the U.S. so she could provide for a disabled son back home, according to her relatives. Silvia...
krwg.org
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal
This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
mycouriertribune.com
Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El Paso
(The Center Square ) – Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses used by cartel operatives who’ve trafficked people into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents found another stash house this week where 29 foreign nationals were being held in dire conditions, the agency said.
Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes
EL PASO, Texas -- A drunk driver hit a patrol car Friday morning while police were investigating another DWI crash on I-10 at Piedras. Early this morning, while investigating a crash involving a DWI driver, another DWI driver crashed into one of the patrol cars at the scene. That's five police cars put out of The post Five EPPD patrol cars out of commission in one week after multiple DWI crashes appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KVIA
Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League
EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
1 Person Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash At El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Reports indicate that at least 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after a rollover crash that took place at Gateway East and Zaragoza.
KVIA
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
cbp.gov
El Paso and Santa Teresa CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics and Undeclared Currency
EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents. “CBP officers remain focused on their homeland security mission and are...
KVIA
Las Cruces considers installing traffic cameras to keep track of red light runners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The city of Las Cruces is considering bringing back technology to stop red-light runners and speeding motorists. Red light and speeding cameras have been used before but came with some backlash from residents. Motorists gave mixed reactions about bringing them back. "My personal opinion, I don't...
elpasomatters.org
El Paso city government buses migrants to New York City
2:30 p.m. Aug. 26: This story has been updated with additional information from officials with the city of El Paso. The city government of El Paso this week chartered a bus to send 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, a step meant to address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.
KFOX 14
DPS: Traffic stop in Upper Valley leads to 2 arrests, discovery of 8 migrants and a gun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Eight migrants and a pistol were found in a truck by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper in El Paso on Wednesday, according to the agency. The DPS Trooper working Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a green Dodge pickup truck...
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus. They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
If You Thought El Paso Was Pretty, It’s Even Better From The Air
El Paso really has a sense of beauty to it, from the ground & air. We've seen some truly amazing photos of the El Paso sky. But not many show El Paso... FROM the sky. But one guy has posted some truly amazing photos of El Paso from a view we normally don't get to see.
El Paso News
Fort Bliss National Cemetery fixes sunken graves after rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In past years, the Fort Bliss National Cemetery has seen a lot of sunken graves. This year there have only been 140. In 2006 there were around two to three thousand sunken graves. Last year there were around 800. According to Francisco Gonzalez, the director at...
KFOX 14
EPPD: Woman accused of hitting police car smelled of alcohol, refused breathalyzer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New details were released about an El Paso woman who is accused of driving drunk and hitting a police car in El Paso Sunday. Leslie Soto, 25, told El Paso Police Officers that she had just come from a friend's house before she crashed into the police unit on Gateway near Lee Trevino.
riviera-maya-news.com
Residents wake to find abandoned vessel docked outside Isla Mujeres hotel
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Another abandoned boat has been found off Isla Mujeres. The latest vessel was located docked near Kin-Ha. Inside the homemade boat, police located clothing, blankets, fuel and water containers along with a car engine for power. The metal makeshift vessel was found early Thursday morning...
