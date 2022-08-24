ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Biden to announce decision on student loan forgiveness Wednesday

By Bree Guy
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTTcH_0hSljQhq00

It's time to move in for the fall semester and it's an exciting day for students, especially incoming freshmen at UNLV.

Freshman Tominika Sole tells us: "I've been sheltered growing up. I'm excited to start something new without my parents. Be independent. Have more freedom."

But paying for independence can put a damper on that excitement. The cost of a college education can be expensive, leaving students in debt for decades afterwards.

For Lauren Flores, a freshman at UNLV, how to pay for her education has been a concern for years.

"I've always known that I wouldn't be able to afford college on my own with my income bracket. I've always known I'd have to take a student loan," Flores shares.

Now the possibility that some of her loans could be wiped off her budget sheet gives her hope and some peace of mind.

"That would definitely take off a lot of stress. It would definitely make my life easier. It would probably help me to focus solely on my studies and learning things instead of stressing out about how I'll be able to make money. How I'll be able to pay off these loans," said Flores.

The Associate Press reports President Biden is set to announce his decision on student loan forgiveness Wednesday . The move could forgive federal student loans up to $10,000 for over 40 million Americans. According to the AP, there will be an income cap limiting forgiveness to people making less than $125,000 a year.

For students in Nevada: "The approximate cost of tuition is less than $10,000 a year. So it's essentially giving you buy 3 years, get 1 free in terms of student loans in Nevada," explains Budin Group financial advisory Jason Baucom.

Baucom explains the forgiveness will especially help minority groups who historically rack up the most in college expenses.

"A disproportionate number of minorities have higher debt in student loans than whites," says Baucom.

President Biden is also expected to extend the pandemic related pause on student loan payments.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#College Education#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Unlv#Associate Press#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy