Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 124 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Tank Mountain Park, or 11 miles southwest of Wittmann, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Surprise, Wittmann and White Tank Mountain Park. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 126 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 15:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 445 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Surprise, Buckeye, Wittmann and White Tank Mountain Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 300 PM MST At 213 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Buckeye, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glendale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Litchfield Park, Perryville, White Tank Mountain Park, Luke AFB, Liberty and Wintersburg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 127. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 150 and 154. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 112. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Deer Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 11:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 145 PM MST At 100 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near White Tank Mountain Park, or 8 miles south of Wittmann, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Wittmann, Litchfield Park, Glendale Sports Complex, White Tank Mountain Park, Luke AFB, Beardsley, Downtown Peoria and Surprise Stadium. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 131 and 135. US Highway 60 between mile markers 127 and 152. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
