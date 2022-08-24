ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation making it more expensive to own a dog

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everything is costing more these days including owning a pet. Here are some pet economics on this International Dog Day. A recent study by "Rover" found that 73% of dog parents are concerned about how much costs will continue to rise over their pet's lifetime.
Nevada employment rate improves against inflation, recession

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to the latest statistics from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), nearly 1.5 million Nevadans are now in the workforce, and those ranks are expected to continue to grow. However, many in Southern Nevada are also concerned about the possible impact...
RTC receives funding to improve rider safety, sustainability options across facilities

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is set to receive millions in funding to improve safety and sustainability initiatives. According to RTC, they will receive around $9 million in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance their safe and sustainable mobility options across Southern Nevada.
Goodwill opens new training academy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is working to provide employment opportunities for the community with its new training academy. The Goodwill Training Academy launched on Friday, August 26 in Las Vegas. The program is expected to teach workforce development skills to any job seeker. The 2,500-square-foot...
Boulder City warns of scam emails claiming to offer business licensing help

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City is warning residents about a scam email circulating that purports to offer help for business licensing. The city says it got several calls from business license customers who have received an email claiming to be from the "Boulder City Department of Economic Development, Office of Business Licensing & Regulation."
YMCA provides 120 free water safety lessons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn basic water safety and swimming skills at the YMCA free sessions this September. The YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with POOLCORP to provide water safety lessons to those in need. "A Splash of Joy" program will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700...
Las Vegas man accused of selling 3D printed firearms

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was indicted for manufacturing and selling 3D printed machine gun conversion devices. 36-year-old Clarence Meekins appeared in court on Friday for selling privately made firearms without a Federal Firearms License. His previous felonies prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Previous convictions...
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
Report: Las Vegas ranked third best city for dog lovers

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As National Dog Day approaches, Las Vegas is being acknowledged as one of the best cities in the U.S. for dog lovers, according to a new study. In the report conducted by LawnStarter, Las Vegas falls third on the list, just behind Orlando and Miami, Florida.
Deadline for accepting One October memorial ideas extended

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County has pushed back the deadline for accepting ideas on a permanent One October memorial. The county said Wednesday that the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 31, a full month later than the original date of Sept. 30. The extension is so...
Plane makes hard landing near Boulder City

BOULDER CITY (KSNV) — A plane made a hard landing near the solar field along I-11 and Mile Marker 12 on Friday. Around 1:30 p.m, a Flight Design General Aviation GmbH crashed near Boulder City Municipal Airport. Two people were on board and one person is reported with minor...
