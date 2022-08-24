Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Non-profit sees benefits from Nevada funding for children's mental health
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada lawmakers recently set aside tens of millions of dollars to improve the children's mental health care system. This adds to a growing financial resource that Nevada is building to better support kids in crisis. "Our children's mental health system was always fragile and the...
news3lv.com
Changes to shared housing process continue to create havoc for Las Vegas students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Over the last week, the National Action Network and several other local groups sent out releases urging Clark County School District leaders to remove enrollment barriers they feel have been brought forward with changes to their shared housing process. "Missing one day of school can...
news3lv.com
Inflation making it more expensive to own a dog
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everything is costing more these days including owning a pet. Here are some pet economics on this International Dog Day. A recent study by "Rover" found that 73% of dog parents are concerned about how much costs will continue to rise over their pet's lifetime.
news3lv.com
Nevada employment rate improves against inflation, recession
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to the latest statistics from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), nearly 1.5 million Nevadans are now in the workforce, and those ranks are expected to continue to grow. However, many in Southern Nevada are also concerned about the possible impact...
news3lv.com
RTC receives funding to improve rider safety, sustainability options across facilities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is set to receive millions in funding to improve safety and sustainability initiatives. According to RTC, they will receive around $9 million in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance their safe and sustainable mobility options across Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Goodwill opens new training academy in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is working to provide employment opportunities for the community with its new training academy. The Goodwill Training Academy launched on Friday, August 26 in Las Vegas. The program is expected to teach workforce development skills to any job seeker. The 2,500-square-foot...
news3lv.com
Boulder City warns of scam emails claiming to offer business licensing help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City is warning residents about a scam email circulating that purports to offer help for business licensing. The city says it got several calls from business license customers who have received an email claiming to be from the "Boulder City Department of Economic Development, Office of Business Licensing & Regulation."
news3lv.com
Spirit Airlines hosts Las Vegas hiring event with hopes of providing air travel stability
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spirit Airlines hosted a hiring event Thursday in Las Vegas to add 200 flight attendants as part of their growth effort amid an airline industry overall struggling with labor shortages. Hundreds of candidates visited the Flamingo Convention Center for interviews and an opportunity to be...
news3lv.com
Tensions rise during town hall meeting on changes to Clark County trash service
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller invited representatives of Republic Services of Southern Nevada to a Q&A session to discuss solid waste pick-up changes and things got heated. “This is totally outrageous. This is unbelievable-” shouted Clark County resident Ed Uehling. “Mr....
news3lv.com
YMCA provides 120 free water safety lessons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn basic water safety and swimming skills at the YMCA free sessions this September. The YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with POOLCORP to provide water safety lessons to those in need. "A Splash of Joy" program will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700...
news3lv.com
Gov. Sisolak tours Lake Mead, announces new water committee for conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak visited the Lake Mead area on Wednesday to better understand Southern Nevada's water situation and to announce a new committee to help bolster the area’s water-saving efforts. He and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee toured the newest low lake level pumping...
news3lv.com
Nevada Democratic candidates hope to mobilize voters over abortion, women's issues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, several Democratic candidates, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, capitalized on a moment to campaign. However, female voters also have an agenda. “It’s so critical right now that we elect pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot to protect...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man accused of selling 3D printed firearms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was indicted for manufacturing and selling 3D printed machine gun conversion devices. 36-year-old Clarence Meekins appeared in court on Friday for selling privately made firearms without a Federal Firearms License. His previous felonies prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Previous convictions...
news3lv.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
news3lv.com
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
news3lv.com
Crosswalk sparks safety concerns at Henderson high school, improvements expected
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sight outside Green Valley High School, off Warm Springs Road and Arroyo Grande Parkway, is described by parent Theresa Serianni in one word: crazy. With hundreds of teens and dozens of cars navigating across a busy congested road, she says she's nervous about the safety of students.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas exploring possibility of open container law in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Arts District could soon be joining the ranks of the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience with the ability to bring open alcohol out onto the street, but with some differences. Las Vegas city officials met with several business owners in the Arts...
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked third best city for dog lovers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As National Dog Day approaches, Las Vegas is being acknowledged as one of the best cities in the U.S. for dog lovers, according to a new study. In the report conducted by LawnStarter, Las Vegas falls third on the list, just behind Orlando and Miami, Florida.
news3lv.com
Deadline for accepting One October memorial ideas extended
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County has pushed back the deadline for accepting ideas on a permanent One October memorial. The county said Wednesday that the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 31, a full month later than the original date of Sept. 30. The extension is so...
news3lv.com
Plane makes hard landing near Boulder City
BOULDER CITY (KSNV) — A plane made a hard landing near the solar field along I-11 and Mile Marker 12 on Friday. Around 1:30 p.m, a Flight Design General Aviation GmbH crashed near Boulder City Municipal Airport. Two people were on board and one person is reported with minor...
