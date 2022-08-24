ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program

New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
NJ child care industry struggling to regain workers, report finds

Are you still struggling to find reasonable child care in your area?. Research out of the Rutgers Center for Women and Work, in conjunction with the New Jersey State Policy Lab at the university, finds that the state's child care workforce is struggling to bounce back from the COVID downturn at the same pace as the workforce of other private industries — resulting in far less capacity than parents were able to count on pre-pandemic.
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest

As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
How Low Will Gas Prices go in NJ? A New Prediction

When gas prices hit $5 a gallon in New Jersey in early June, there were concerns about prices at the pump climbing to $6 a gallon during the middle of the summer. But then demand suddenly started dropping and the cost of gasoline has been going down ever since. Tom...
Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?

It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
