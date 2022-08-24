Read full article on original website
Related
Would NJ be lowering standards in order to hire enough teachers?
TRENTON – State education officials are working on changes to ease a deepening concern in schools across the state – that there aren’t enough teachers, particularly in some subjects. Proposed rules would reduce the testing required for many new teachers and speed up the process for veteran...
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
NJ Schools Still in ‘Dire’ Need of Bus Drivers
It's been more than two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in the Garden State, and districts and school bus contractors are still making every effort to get enough people behind the wheel, as New Jersey approaches the 2022-23 academic year. "The driver shortage is still dire," said...
NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program
New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ child care industry struggling to regain workers, report finds
Are you still struggling to find reasonable child care in your area?. Research out of the Rutgers Center for Women and Work, in conjunction with the New Jersey State Policy Lab at the university, finds that the state's child care workforce is struggling to bounce back from the COVID downturn at the same pace as the workforce of other private industries — resulting in far less capacity than parents were able to count on pre-pandemic.
Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best
With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State. The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/27
6 - 12 knots (Gust 12 knots) TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Hamilton Township, NJ To Form Academy For The Performing Arts
Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain is very excited about a new collaborative project that is in the early stages of development. The Hamilton Township Committee and the local executive and public schools branches are committed to transforming the former Duberson School into a state-of-the-art academy for the performing arts. “Growing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s safe and healthy to have a baby in NJ, says one report
With the average birth costing over $3,000 for mothers with insurance, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Have a Baby.”. To determine the ideal places for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C....
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
COVID vaccine rates are ‘stagnant’ in NJ nursing homes, group says
As the Garden State loosens restrictions and scratches mandates related to COVID-19, AARP New Jersey says coronavirus data suggest nursing homes need to remain a focus of health and other officials in the Garden State, so there are no unnecessary deaths. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3D Printed Houses Coming to NJ to Make Homes More Affordable
When I first heard about this strange phenomenon called a 3D printer and what it could do, I could not wrap my mind around it. They are nothing short of a miracle. These printers can build everything from school projects to prosthetic limbs. Now, they may just solve the affordable housing crisis.
Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow Weather: A Beautiful, Very Warm Summer Day
The nicest day of the week? Wednesday, thanks largely to a drop in humidity levels. Yes, a third of New Jersey is still in drought. (We'll get an update on the Drought Monitor on Thursday.) But we can still celebrate beautiful summer weather!. The hottest day of the week? Either...
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
How Low Will Gas Prices go in NJ? A New Prediction
When gas prices hit $5 a gallon in New Jersey in early June, there were concerns about prices at the pump climbing to $6 a gallon during the middle of the summer. But then demand suddenly started dropping and the cost of gasoline has been going down ever since. Tom...
Did Danny Devito Just Settle NJ’s Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham Debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the case of Taylor ham vs. pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “pork roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?
It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
Chowderfest is Returning to Long Beach Island, NJ
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Animal Tranquilizer Being Seen in New Drug Concoction on NJ Streets
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is warning those suffering from a substance use disorder about a new type of drug being added to opioids and other substances that can put people in a coma or kill them. Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer used in cattle, horses and sheep, is being...
PETS・
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0