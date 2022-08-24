ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Comments / 0

Related
ankenyfanatic.com

Jaguars win 9/10 title at Centennial Invite; Ankeny captures 11/12 crown

Thursday’s season-opening Ankeny Centennial Invitational featured three of the top 10 girls’ cross country teams in Class 4A. Sixth-ranked Ankeny won the 11/12 division with 44 points, while No. 7 Centennial captured the 9/10 division with 27 points. No. 9 Valley took second in both divisions and won the overall title with 40 points, edging the Jaguars by one point when the results of the two races were merged.
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Sports
City
Kelley, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
ankenyfanatic.com

Led by Kohl, No. 1 Hawks look to contend for 2nd state title in 3 years

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the Ankeny football team the last couple of seasons. It might be time to take the hype up another notch. The Hawks are No. 1 in the Class 5A preseason rankings by The Des Moines Register. They return several standouts from last year’s state runner-up squad–and have also added some talented newcomers.
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
ATLANTIC, IA
kniakrls.com

Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated

Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
PELLA, IA
kicdam.com

Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Johnson
Person
Ashley
K92.3

German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months

Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire destroys local sawmill in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — A sawmill in Winterset is working to rebuild after a fire burned down their building. The fire happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Custom Cut Lumber LLC. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded, and the Winterset fire chief says the business is a total loss. No...
WINTERSET, IA
superhits1027.com

State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports he survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure and rescued him after about an hour. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer’s name wasn’t released.
ACKLEY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Retirement#Hall Of Fame#Hawkettes
ourquadcities.com

Iowa man nearly forgets winning Mega Millions ticket at store

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man said he was so flustered when he realized he’d won a $1 million Mega Millions prize that he left his winning ticket behind at the store where he checked it. But there is a happy ending: The small-town grapevine reconnected him...
CLIVE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines’ best chicken wings

Locals know best.Here are the spots for Des Moines metro's tastiest chicken wings, according to our readers.Ankeny🐔 The Chicken Coop — Scott Miller, Ankeny🎤 Cabaret Sports Bar & Grill — Roxi Beck, Polk City and Derek Kreidler, AnkenyDerek's tip: Order the tropical habanero.🇬🇧 Wig and Pen Pizza — Tim Gibbons, AnkenyTip: Wing Zings are the bomb.Clive🏀 Rookies Sports Bar & Grill — Derek Zarn, UrbandaleTip: Order the PB&J wingsDes Moines🍣 Sakari Shushi — Toni Minard, AnkenyTip: Ask for the sauce on the side of the Sakari wings🥡 Fawn’s Asian Cuisine — Judy McClure, DSM🍺 Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing — Megan Grandgeorge, DSM The BBQ Wings at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios⛽️ The Station on Ingersoll — Jeff Getting, WDM and David Jennings, DSM 🍗 Gerri’s Bar & Grill — Chris Logsdon, Windsor Heights and Jack Kuhns, Pleasant HillJohnston🍻 Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar — Alan Hulstein, GrimesTip: Try the house sweet chili garlic sauceWest Des Moines🍺 Grand Junction Bar and Grill — Meg Johnson, WDMTip: The crispy wings are best
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards

Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Medical Center Announces New Foundation Board Members

The Greene County Medical Center Foundation Board recently announced two new board members. Nikki Uebel is from Jefferson and owns REMAX/Legacy on the downtown square, where she is a realtor. She has a degree in business administration from William Penn University. She currently serves on the economic vitality team with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, is the treasurer for Greene County Relay for Life, as well as a Greene County Ambassador, is part of the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors. She is married with three school age children.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Warehouse On Iowa State Fairgrounds Destroyed By Fire

(Des Moines, IA) — A warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds has been destroyed by an early morning fire. Crews were dispatched to the location at about 2:30 a-m Wednesday. Firefighters say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the Campbell’s Concessions warehouse as they arrived. An aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above. Officials say the building is a complete loss and there was damage done to some nearby trailers. No injuries were reported.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy