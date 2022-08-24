Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Jaguars win 9/10 title at Centennial Invite; Ankeny captures 11/12 crown
Thursday’s season-opening Ankeny Centennial Invitational featured three of the top 10 girls’ cross country teams in Class 4A. Sixth-ranked Ankeny won the 11/12 division with 44 points, while No. 7 Centennial captured the 9/10 division with 27 points. No. 9 Valley took second in both divisions and won the overall title with 40 points, edging the Jaguars by one point when the results of the two races were merged.
ankenyfanatic.com
After sluggish start, Hawks roll past Waukee behind Williams’ 3 2nd-half TDs
Ankeny football coach Rick Nelson didn’t know what his team was doing during the first half of Friday’s season opener at Waukee. The Hawks were intercepted three times before the half and went to the locker room trailing, 7-0. “We did some really extreme things,” said Nelson. “I’ll...
ankenyfanatic.com
TWIN WINS: Ankeny’s Zuber, Hill race to victories in opening meet of season
The Ankeny boys’ cross country team captured a pair of individual titles in the Ankeny Centennial Invitational on Thursday at DMACC. The Hawks nearly won a division crown as well. Ethan Zuber raced to an impressive victory in the 9/10 race, then teammate Levi Hill followed with another win...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Too little and too late’: Jaguars’ rally falls short against Kluver, Indianola
A late rally fell short for the Ankeny Centennial football team in its season opener on Friday. The Jaguars scored two touchdowns in the final 4 1/2 minutes before visiting Indianola recovered an onside kick to preserve a 26-20 victory at Ankeny Stadium. “The second half was just too little...
ankenyfanatic.com
Led by Kohl, No. 1 Hawks look to contend for 2nd state title in 3 years
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the Ankeny football team the last couple of seasons. It might be time to take the hype up another notch. The Hawks are No. 1 in the Class 5A preseason rankings by The Des Moines Register. They return several standouts from last year’s state runner-up squad–and have also added some talented newcomers.
kmaland.com
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
kniakrls.com
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
kicdam.com
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
KCCI.com
Fire destroys local sawmill in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — A sawmill in Winterset is working to rebuild after a fire burned down their building. The fire happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Custom Cut Lumber LLC. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded, and the Winterset fire chief says the business is a total loss. No...
superhits1027.com
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports he survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure and rescued him after about an hour. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer’s name wasn’t released.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa man nearly forgets winning Mega Millions ticket at store
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man said he was so flustered when he realized he’d won a $1 million Mega Millions prize that he left his winning ticket behind at the store where he checked it. But there is a happy ending: The small-town grapevine reconnected him...
Des Moines’ best chicken wings
Locals know best.Here are the spots for Des Moines metro's tastiest chicken wings, according to our readers.Ankeny🐔 The Chicken Coop — Scott Miller, Ankeny🎤 Cabaret Sports Bar & Grill — Roxi Beck, Polk City and Derek Kreidler, AnkenyDerek's tip: Order the tropical habanero.🇬🇧 Wig and Pen Pizza — Tim Gibbons, AnkenyTip: Wing Zings are the bomb.Clive🏀 Rookies Sports Bar & Grill — Derek Zarn, UrbandaleTip: Order the PB&J wingsDes Moines🍣 Sakari Shushi — Toni Minard, AnkenyTip: Ask for the sauce on the side of the Sakari wings🥡 Fawn’s Asian Cuisine — Judy McClure, DSM🍺 Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing — Megan Grandgeorge, DSM The BBQ Wings at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios⛽️ The Station on Ingersoll — Jeff Getting, WDM and David Jennings, DSM 🍗 Gerri’s Bar & Grill — Chris Logsdon, Windsor Heights and Jack Kuhns, Pleasant HillJohnston🍻 Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar — Alan Hulstein, GrimesTip: Try the house sweet chili garlic sauceWest Des Moines🍺 Grand Junction Bar and Grill — Meg Johnson, WDMTip: The crispy wings are best
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
KCCI.com
Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards
Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Medical Center Announces New Foundation Board Members
The Greene County Medical Center Foundation Board recently announced two new board members. Nikki Uebel is from Jefferson and owns REMAX/Legacy on the downtown square, where she is a realtor. She has a degree in business administration from William Penn University. She currently serves on the economic vitality team with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, is the treasurer for Greene County Relay for Life, as well as a Greene County Ambassador, is part of the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors. She is married with three school age children.
Warehouse On Iowa State Fairgrounds Destroyed By Fire
(Des Moines, IA) — A warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds has been destroyed by an early morning fire. Crews were dispatched to the location at about 2:30 a-m Wednesday. Firefighters say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the Campbell’s Concessions warehouse as they arrived. An aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above. Officials say the building is a complete loss and there was damage done to some nearby trailers. No injuries were reported.
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
