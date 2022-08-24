Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Millions of gallons of drinking water used to irrigate new Driftwood golf course
The PUA said their records show that the golf club started drawing water in July of 2020, and has used 190 million gallons of water over the past two years.
Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
Sweltering heat and humidity ahead of increasing rain chances
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- Sean Kelly
dailytrib.com
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered 7 feet beginning Oct. 1
Lake Marble Falls will be lowered for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1, when about a foot a day will be moved into Lake Travis over a seven-day period, announced the Lower Colorado River Authority on Thursday, Aug. 25. The refill will begin on Dec. 26 at 2 feet a day, with the water coming from Lake Buchanan through Inks and LBJ. The lake will be at its lowest planned level by Oct. 7.
Group hosting cleanup events along Shoal Creek Trail after flooding brings debris, litter
AUSTIN, Texas — After all the rain Austin got on Monday, the Shoal Creek Conservancy said there's a lot of litter and debris to pick up. Heavy rainfall caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. The flooding brought litter to the area, so the conservancy is hosting cleanup events starting this Friday.
Austin Watershed monitoring flooding hotspots as scattered rain remains in the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — As the flood waters of Monday receded, the Austin Watershed Protection Department said it was prepared for the heavy downpour. "We have droughts that are interrupted by floods like the one we had yesterday, but luckily it was a fairly manageable flood. We were ready for it," Scott Prinsen, the program manager for Watershed's Early Flood Warning system, said.
Round Rock, Georgetown receive $14M in ARPA funds for regional water project
In partnership with the city of Georgetown, Round Rock officials on Aug. 25 accepted $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Williamson County to be used for future water infrastructure. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) In partnership with the city of Georgetown, Round Rock officials on Aug. 25...
New changes to the I-35 expansion plan through downtown
For Austin's Corridor Program Office Director Mike Trimble, there is a personal connection, so he wants to make sure they get it right.
KENS 5
Here's how much rain fell across parts of Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Soaking rain returned to the Alamo City as a stalled boundary remained over South Texas on Wednesday. Rain poured over San Antonio Wednesday morning bringing 1.50 inches of recorded rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport. Another line of showers and few thunderstorms dropped an estimated 2 inches of rainfall to the downtown area Wednesday evening.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
KVUE
Kyle is feeling the effects of booming growth in Central Texas
The City of Kyle saw a population increase of about 63% between 2010 and 2020. And that growth isn't expected to slow down any time soon.
Clear the Shelters: Pet adoption events across Central Texas Saturday
KYLE, Texas — Several pet adoption events will take place in the Austin area this weekend. In Hays County, the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas will be back open on Saturday. The facility in Kyle was first created back in 1986 but had to close its doors a couple of months ago to do some remodeling.
Two eastbound lanes on William Cannon Drive closed after partial road cave-in
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Transportation Department said a couple of lanes on William Cannon Drive are closed due to a partial road cave-in. The ATD said two of three eastbound lanes along William Cannon Drive, from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive, are closed. The lanes are set to...
VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today
SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
Did You Know There's An Extinct Volcano In Texas You Can Visit?
You'll want to tell your alien friends about this hidden gem.
How did Monday’s rain go down in the record books?
We cracked open the record books to see how Monday's rain will go down in history.
Eye of the storm: Photos capture heavy rain, flooding in Austin metro
On Tuesday, city officials confirmed Austin 311 had received 19 requests for service, the majority of wish were about downed tree limbs blocking roadways.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Firefighters battle two fires Saturday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to two fires on Saturday morning. The first was a two-alarm structure fire around midnight at the 2000 block of W. Anderson Lane in North Austin. Two adjacent single-story commercial buildings were involved. The second was an apartment fire on Douglas...
