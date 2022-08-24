VAN BUREN, Ark. — Some people are rallied Saturday in support of a man seen in a video being violently beaten by two Crawford County deputies, and a Mulberry police officer. It stems from a video from last Sunday. The video shows two Crawford County deputies, and a Mulberry police officer beating Randall Worcester at a Mulberry gas station. They punched and kicked him several times in the video.

