Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLD CASE: Police seeking assistance in solving homicide of 24-year-old Manassas woman
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in solving a Manassas cold case that occurred 17 years ago.
alextimes.com
Suspect charged in double shooting
The Alexandria Police Department announced Monday that Francis Rose, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder following a July 16 burglary turned double homicide in the city’s West End. Rose is officially charged with the murders of Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman, 48, and Juan Carlos Anaya...
NBC Washington
Virginia Rape Suspect Had Long Criminal History
A Fairfax County man charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night faced a judge twice just days before the alleged crime -- once for a probation violation and for an unrelated crime. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested in connection to attempted child abduction in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man approached a group of children on the 5000 block of Caryn Court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, took out a knife and grabbed one of the children by the hand.
Suspect charged in Alexandria double murder
On the day of the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Francis Rose and later charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.
Jury recommends 20-year sentence for 19-year-old convicted of manslaughter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A panel of jurors recommended the maximum 20-year prison sentence for a 19-year-old convicted in the deaths of two of his high school classmates -- 10 years for each of the teenagers killed. After deliberating for nearly three days, a jury found Zachary Burkard guilty...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for fatally shooting his child's mom in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Stafford County woman. Trevon Vanzant, 21, is accused of killing the mother of his child, Aliyah Henderson, 19. The fatal shooting, according to the Stafford County's Sheriff's Office, occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home along...
RELATED PEOPLE
17-year-old murder suspect pleads guilty to killing mother, 6-year-old brother
MIDLAND, Va. — A Midland man pleaded guilty Monday for the murder of his mother and 6-year-old brother. Levi Norwood was 17 at the time when his two family members were found dead by the father, Joshua Norwood, on Valentine's Day in 2020. He has pleaded guilty to first and second-degree murder charges.
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder following a shooting in a South Stafford subdivision.
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah shooter denied bail a second time, living victim tells story of ‘out of the blue’ attack
LURAY, Aug. 24 — A Shenandoah man was denied bail a second time in a Page County court on Wednesday after being charged with the first degree murder of Jay Scott Campbell, and the aggravated malicious wounding of his son, Justice Campbell, last month. Scott Simandl, 47, was apprehended...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after attempting to abduct child in Alexandria: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man in Fairfax County is in custody after attempting to abduct a child in Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon. According to Fairfax County Police, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Caryn Court. Police say that a man approached a group of kids in that area,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
WUSA
Man attempts to kidnap girl at knife-point in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Caryn Court, in the Crystal Woods apartment complex, in Lincolnia, sometime before 6:30 pm. The girl’s father told WUSA9 photojournalist Mario Vizcarra that she had...
Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect
It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
PHOTOS: $5,000 reward offered for information on deadly Virginia 7-Eleven shooting suspect
Photos have been released and a reward is now being offered, in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theriver953.com
FRPD arrest suspect involved in the Ressie Jeffries lockdown
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) report an arrest of the suspect that caused the lockdown of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuel’s Public Library Mon. Aug. 22. After brandishing a firearm in the Royal Plaza Shopping center during a reported fight a suspect fled towards Criser Road. Warren County...
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
WJLA
Suspect charged in double shooting of landscape workers at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old man has been charged for the murders of two landscape workers who were killed in Alexandria on July 16, according to the Alexandria Police Department (APD). Francis Rose, 27, is facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of firearm use in...
Prolific armed bank robber sentenced to 25 years in Virginia federal court
A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.
Comments / 1