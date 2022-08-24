ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RESTON, VA
Warrenton, VA
Virginia State
Fauquier County, VA
Fauquier County, VA
ALEXANDRIA, VA
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
