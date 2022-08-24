Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Esko volleyball downs Two Harbors in season opener
The Esko volleyball team opened the 2022 season at home Friday taking on the Two Harbors Agates. It didn’t take long for Esko to get on the board as Kaitlin Lattners serve put them up 1-0. Esko’s Kyra Johnson had a multi-kill game, as Esko won their home opener...
WDIO-TV
Northwestern and Rice Lake pick up wins, Northwood/Solon Springs open season
Last week the Northwestern Tigers put up 37 points in their season opening win, as this Friday they hosted Somerset. The Tigers were down 6-0 early before Luke Sedin fired a quick pass to Jase Nelson, which tied the game at 6-6. Tanner Kaufman would collect a touchdown as the Tiger’s led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. Northwestern would take control the rest of the game, winning 49-28.
WDIO-TV
Rails volleyball rebuilding after section runner-up finish
Proctor volleyball is now under 24 hours away from their season opener. Last fall they finished as Section 7AA runners-up for the second straight tournament with a 15-6 overall record. Graduating their setter and outside hitter, the Rails have been focused on filling their shoes during this preseason. “We’ve had...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet, Hermantown volleyball win season openers
Thursday was the start of the 2022 prep volleyball season. The section runner-ups from last year in the Proctor rails were playing host to the Cloquet Lumberjacks. Ava Carlson of Cloquet had a multi-kill effort on the night. Helping the Lumberjack spoil the Rails home opener, winning 3-1. In Duluth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Duluth East, Hermantown girls tennis serve up busy day
On Wednesday the Duluth East girls tennis team hosted Hermantown and Buffalo at Longview Tennis Courts. Duluth East would top Hermantown 6-1, but fall to Buffalo 4-3. Meanwhile the Hawks would drop their match to Buffalo 7-0. Hermantown will next battle St. Francis and Duluth Denfeld Friday. The Greyhounds will...
WDIO-TV
Up North: Northshore Handball Tournament returns to Duluth
People in Duluth were treated to top handball talent from across the Upper Midwest earlier this month at the fourth annual Northshore Handball Tournament. Taking place this summer at the Duluth Area Family YMCA’s downtown branch. “You need cardio, you need hand eye coordination strength flexibility intelligence. It really...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores less than Satisfactory in Duluth.
Minnesota standardized state assessments, other known as the MCA’s, test students’ skills in assess Reading, Science and Math skills. Duluth Students’ MCA scores did improve from the 2020 results, but the current scores are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. However, Duluth’s Superintendent John Magas, said students...
WDIO-TV
Duluth schools planning big back to school bash
The first annual Unity in Our Community event is designed to welcome back all the people who are part of ISD 709 in Duluth. Superintendent John Magas said it was an idea by the Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds. Magas said, “We think it’s incredibly important for all to come together...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Putting Our Kids First
Childcare, it’s a topic on many families’ minds. Services in the Twin Ports are scarce, and they are expensive. But there is a new effort to help solve some of these stressors, Project Growth. The City of Superior received the Project Growth Grant to give better access to child care and facilities in the area.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Izzi K
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Heroes Among Us
Take a look around your own local community and see if there is a need for helping homeless veterans. The odds are if you live in a city there are veterans who need help finding stable housing and other resources. The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans held their Resource Fair...
WDIO-TV
The Sugar Shack seeing success in new locations
It’s been a busy summer for The Sugar Shack. They’ve moved downtown Virginia, to the former Loonies spot on Chestnut Street. And they’ve added an ice cream shop in Midway. At the downtown location, owner Erin Powell told us, “It’s been going great. We got the bakery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDIO-TV
Cleveland-Cliffs, USW reach tentative labor agreement
Steelmaker and mining company Cleveland-Cliffs announced they have reached a tentative labor agreement with the United Steelworkers. The proposed contract would be four years, effective September 1st. It would cover 12,000 employees, including those at Minorca Mine in Virginia. This comes a little less than a week before the current...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 8/26/22 – 8/28/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
Comments / 0