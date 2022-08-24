Last week the Northwestern Tigers put up 37 points in their season opening win, as this Friday they hosted Somerset. The Tigers were down 6-0 early before Luke Sedin fired a quick pass to Jase Nelson, which tied the game at 6-6. Tanner Kaufman would collect a touchdown as the Tiger’s led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. Northwestern would take control the rest of the game, winning 49-28.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO