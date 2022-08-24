Read full article on original website
Related
Challenging Path Makes Eric Epenesa Stronger
Iowa Linebacker Embraces Road He's Traveling
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football adds nonconference game vs. MAC opponent to future schedule
Iowa football is gearing up to begin the 2022 college football season. With just about a week to go to the season opener, the program also announced a game has been added to a future schedule. Friday morning, the Hawkeyes announced the team will face Western Michigan. That nonconference matchup...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Liberty wins ‘Clash at Kinnick’ in first high school game at Kinnick Stadium since 1980
Friday night’s “Clash at Kinnick” was everything Graham Beckman dreamed of and more. In his first high school start, the junior quarterback threw for three touchdowns, ran for another, and he did it all at what most Iowa residents deem their football mecca. His Liberty Lightning upset...
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer downed by Kansas in home opener
Iowa fell to Kansas in the Hawkeyes’ 2022 home opener Thursday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Jayhawks beat the injury-plagued Hawkeyes, 1-0, outshooting Iowa 15-13. Iowa, however, put eight shots on goal to Kansas’s seven. Fifth-year Monica Wilhelm started at goalkeeper for Iowa, replacing the injured Macy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey feels ‘connected,’ returns seven starters for 2022
The 2022 Iowa field hockey team feels more connected than it did a year ago. The Hawkeyes only have 21 players on the 2022 squad, compared to 27 players in 2021. “One thing that’s different this year is the connection between us players,” Sofie Stribos said. “Our group is a little smaller this year, so we get more time together so some of the social bonds are stronger than they were last year.”
The Last Time a High School Football Game At Kinnick Stadium Was…
Back on August 2nd, a co-worker of mine wrote about the Clash at Kinnick. Iowa City High and Liberty High will get to open up their 2022 football season playing on the field that holds so many memories for so many Hawkeye football fans and Iowans in general. For these two rival schools, this will be the fifth time these teams have met with the series tied at 2-2.
DeWitt, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Davenport Central High School football team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on August 26, 2022, 15:00:00. Davenport Central High SchoolCentral Dewitt High School.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
RELATED PEOPLE
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
superhits1027.com
Iowa firm poised have nation’s 8th largest trucking fleet
NORTH LIBERTY — An eastern Iowa trucking company has announced a $525 million transaction that will make it the nation’s eighth largest trucking fleet. Heartland Express is based in North Liberty. Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) is based in Joplin, Missouri. Heartland Express is acquiring CFI’s logistics unit in Mexico as well as CFI’s truckload unit.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc
It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
Daily Iowan
Photos: University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art opening celebration
The University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art opened its doors to the public on Friday with several hundred people attending. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held after remarks from speakers such as University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson and Stanley Museum of Art Director Lauren Lessing. Afterwards, guests were invited to tour the museum, with artists such as treesreach, Pictoria Vark, and Houndmouth performing later in the night.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Volunteering is a core part of community
This year, I took part in OnIowa’s move-in crew as a volunteer. I can’t lie, it didn’t hurt that volunteering waived my early move-in fee. But in the end, the experience was an amazing way to meet my peers and talk to new students. At the end of the day, I can say my experience was tiring but enriching.
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
Comments / 1