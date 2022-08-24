Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
msn.com
Man dies in vehicle rollover. It’s the third traffic fatality in four hours south of Fresno
A 52-year-old man from Fresno died in a solo vehicle rollover accident near Easton on Friday evening in a third traffic fatality south of Fresno within just a few hours. The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue and approaching Cornelia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his 2007 Dodge Dakota drifted off the roadway to the right.
3 killed in series of crashes on Fresno County roads, CHP says
A string of deadly crashes took place Friday in a matter of hours, and investigators say they've found common factors that likely contributed to the tragedies.
KMPH.com
Man wanted following shooting, 2 children nearly hit in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is on the run after police say he shot into two apartments last month that nearly struck two children inside their own home. The Fresno Police Department says there were two shooters. One of the suspects has been arrested and the second, 26-year-old Keith McCray has not been found.
Fatal incident as vehicle rolls over in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle rolled over in Fresno County on Friday afternoon resulting in a fatality, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP Officers say the incident took place on South Cornelia Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue, west of Easton in Fresno County around 5:30 p.m. A 52-year-old man of Fresno was […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident
Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
msn.com
Convicted of DUI twice, Fresno woman now faces murder trial in deadly Highway 180 crash
A two-time DUI driver charged with causing a fatal head-on collision in southwest Fresno last year will go on trial for murder, a Fresno County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday. Judge Heather Mardel Jones found there was enough evidence to proceed with the case against Leigha Linae Addington, 29. Addington...
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Kings County, CHP says
A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a deadly crash in Kings County.
CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue. Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
KMPH.com
New group of Fresno Police Officers sworn-in, others promoted
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new group of police officers will now be surveilling the streets of Fresno. Police Chief Paco Balderrama and other city officials helped swear-in 22 new officers on Friday. The ceremony was also held to promote eight Sergeants, four Lieutenants, one captain and a Deputy...
Man hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
One person has died after a crash on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.
Wheels stolen from 9 cars in 4 days in northwest Fresno neighborhood
Fresno police say it's not clear if thieves are after the tires, rims, or both - but it's a trend they noticed in the neighborhood of Herndon and Polk this month.
KMPH.com
11 pounds of suspected cocaine found during K9 traffic stop in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — According to CHP Merced, Patrol K9 Officer Bruce and his handler located around 11 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop. The CHP duo was making a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. During the stop, the officer said he noticed...
Clovis mom arrested for DUI crash after picking up her child at school
Police say the woman drove drunk to pick up her child at a Clovis Unified school with a BAC level of over 4 times the legal limit.
Two men arrested for grand theft, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for grand theft on Friday in Visalia according to the Visalia Police Department. According to officers at on Lebec Street and Harter Avenue around 7:30 p.m., two men identified as 19-year-old Ernesto Palacios and 36-year-old Luis Juarez were allegedly removing lumber from a construction site. Officials say […]
Divers continue search for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
On Friday, Jolissa's family waited near the shoreline as Adventures with Purpose took their sonar equipment and two boats out on the water for Day 2 of their search.
Clovis Community holding blood drive to honor former student killed by drunk driver
A blood drive taking place will honor former Clovis Community College student Molly Griffin, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2015.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Car shears off fire hydrant; water gushing 40 feet into the air
FRESNO, Calif. — A FOX26 viewer captured the moments after a car sheared off a fire hydrant sending water gushing 40 feet into the air in Fresno on Thursday. You can see in the video water flooding the surrounding areas in central Fresno. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at...
Gunfire ends with death of 31-year-old Huron woman
Tulare police say two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Fatality on M Street and 25th Street in Merced
The Merced Police Department reported a fatal motorcycle accident on M Street on the afternoon of Monday, August 22, 2022. The collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 25th Street and M Street, officials reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Accident on M Street in Merced.
KMPH.com
Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
