Clovis, CA

msn.com

Man dies in vehicle rollover. It’s the third traffic fatality in four hours south of Fresno

A 52-year-old man from Fresno died in a solo vehicle rollover accident near Easton on Friday evening in a third traffic fatality south of Fresno within just a few hours. The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue and approaching Cornelia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his 2007 Dodge Dakota drifted off the roadway to the right.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man wanted following shooting, 2 children nearly hit in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is on the run after police say he shot into two apartments last month that nearly struck two children inside their own home. The Fresno Police Department says there were two shooters. One of the suspects has been arrested and the second, 26-year-old Keith McCray has not been found.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fatal incident as vehicle rolls over in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle rolled over in Fresno County on Friday afternoon resulting in a fatality, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP Officers say the incident took place on South Cornelia Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue, west of Easton in Fresno County around 5:30 p.m. A 52-year-old man of Fresno was […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident

Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning.  CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue.  Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

New group of Fresno Police Officers sworn-in, others promoted

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new group of police officers will now be surveilling the streets of Fresno. Police Chief Paco Balderrama and other city officials helped swear-in 22 new officers on Friday. The ceremony was also held to promote eight Sergeants, four Lieutenants, one captain and a Deputy...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

11 pounds of suspected cocaine found during K9 traffic stop in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — According to CHP Merced, Patrol K9 Officer Bruce and his handler located around 11 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop. The CHP duo was making a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. During the stop, the officer said he noticed...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two men arrested for grand theft, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for grand theft on Friday in Visalia according to the Visalia Police Department. According to officers at on Lebec Street and Harter Avenue around 7:30 p.m., two men identified as 19-year-old Ernesto Palacios and 36-year-old Luis Juarez were allegedly removing lumber from a construction site. Officials say […]
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash Fatality on M Street and 25th Street in Merced

The Merced Police Department reported a fatal motorcycle accident on M Street on the afternoon of Monday, August 22, 2022. The collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 25th Street and M Street, officials reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Accident on M Street in Merced.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
FRESNO, CA

