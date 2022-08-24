Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Related
mocomotive.com
Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion And Fun
THE WOODLANDS, TX — It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery
The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event | Houston
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing...
Click2Houston.com
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
IN THIS ARTICLE
hellowoodlands.com
A Night of Illumination Awaits at the Popular H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street
THE WOODLANDS, TX – One of the most beloved wine events is back to wind down this year’s Wine & Food Week events in The Woodlands. The 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street takes place Thursday, October 6th. The theme this year is “Illuminated,” and this...
KHOU
The Houston family behind the HBO docuseries, "House of Ho"
HOUSTON — The reality series chronicles the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living the American Dream in Houston, Texas. "House of Ho" season two will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 25. For more information, click here.
houstoniamag.com
Houston Has the Highest Percentage of Infested Homes in the Nation
In Houston, we’re constantly winning. From topping the charts in having the least annoying neighbors and best housing markets to being among the best destinations for digital nomads, annual movers, and college graduates, we’re racking up top spots in every category. But not every win is worth celebrating;...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Battleship Texas will soon be on the move
The legendary World War II-era Battleship Texas will be moved from its long-time home in La Porte to Galveston's Pier 21. The first battleship to be turned into a museum will undergo much-needed repairs primarily to prevent leaks; it has been an issue for the famous vessel for several years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
Manna to relocate to Old Town Tomball, expand bakery into sit-down eatery
The new Commerce Street relocation is under renovations as of publication to add a patio and update the facade of the building, chef Christin Morse said. (Rendering courtesy Christin Morse) Manna, an artisan bakery, will relocate from 24441 Hwy. 249, Tomball, to 306 Commerce St., Tomball, this fall, according to...
cw39.com
Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, this Houston bakery is still recovering
The owners of Three Brothers Bakery know that they haven't seen their last disaster.
H-E-B announces November opening for new Magnolia store
Magnolia's H-E-B on FM 1488 and Spur 149 is set to open Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The H-E-B underway at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in Magnolia is set to open Nov. 2, according to an Aug. 23 email from Kim Stinebaker, the vice president of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, of which H-E-B is a client.
KENS 5
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
All Star 2 Ace Hardware opens in Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) All Star 2 Ace Hardware, located at 10226 FM 1488, Magnolia, opened Aug. 8. The hardware store sells a variety of products, including grills, plumbing parts, paint and gardening supplies, according to Assistant Manager Portia Hooper. 346-518-0911. www.acehardware.com/store-details/17973.
Comments / 0