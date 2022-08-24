ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

mocomotive.com

Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion And Fun

THE WOODLANDS, TX — It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
MONTGOMERY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later

HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes

As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The Houston family behind the HBO docuseries, "House of Ho"

HOUSTON — The reality series chronicles the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living the American Dream in Houston, Texas. "House of Ho" season two will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 25. For more information, click here.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Houston Has the Highest Percentage of Infested Homes in the Nation

In Houston, we’re constantly winning. From topping the charts in having the least annoying neighbors and best housing markets to being among the best destinations for digital nomads, annual movers, and college graduates, we’re racking up top spots in every category. But not every win is worth celebrating;...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Battleship Texas will soon be on the move

The legendary World War II-era Battleship Texas will be moved from its long-time home in La Porte to Galveston's Pier 21. The first battleship to be turned into a museum will undergo much-needed repairs primarily to prevent leaks; it has been an issue for the famous vessel for several years.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?

HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

All Star 2 Ace Hardware opens in Magnolia

All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) All Star 2 Ace Hardware, located at 10226 FM 1488, Magnolia, opened Aug. 8. The hardware store sells a variety of products, including grills, plumbing parts, paint and gardening supplies, according to Assistant Manager Portia Hooper. 346-518-0911. www.acehardware.com/store-details/17973.
MAGNOLIA, TX

