Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
Mitch Harrell is running for reelection to the East Feliciana School Board District 3 Division 1 seat he's had for 24 years. Harrell, who has served as board vice president for 14 years, is a lifelong resident of Jackson and has been married to Karon Whetstone from Port Hudson for 45 years. They have two daughters, Michele Delee and Kristy Harris, both of whom graduated Jackson High School, and has seven grandchildren. The family attends Fellowship Church in Zachary.
theadvocate.com
Will Garret Graves join the gubernatorial race?
Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana highway safety panel honored for work among hearing-impaired, other communities
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022. The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish Council passes resolution to ask libraries to restrict access to some books
The Livingston Parish Council voted unanimously Thursday night to pass a resolution in support of reclassifying books deemed inappropriate for children. The resolution offers support to a letter by Parish President Layton Ricks asking the Library Board of Control to move books deemed inappropriate to the adult section. "Institutions supported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: In praise of teachers, as kids head back to school
Most elementary schools and their faculties have welcomed their students for the 2022-23 school year. A lot of students are excited. That’s the good part. Sadly, some elementary schools, here and around the country, have five or six or more new teachers and administrators this year, after similar turnover the previous year. A national teacher shortage is bringing uncertainty and chaos for elementary students, especially in inner-city schools where every minute is make-or-break for education.
theadvocate.com
BRCC, Southern Law Center partner to remove educational, employment opportunity barriers
Students at Baton Rouge Community College facing barriers to employment due to legal troubles of the past will receive relief under a new partnership between BRCC and the Southern University Law Center. The agreement will help BRCC students who need assistance with expungement services and provide their paralegal students with...
theadvocate.com
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant
About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish Council to discuss "reclassification of certain books" in the library
LIVINGSTON PARISH – The parish council on Thursday will discuss throwing its support behind the “reclassification of certain books in the Livingston Parish Public Library.”. The move comes after a July meeting of the Library Board in which one member gave out a list of books to consider...
brproud.com
EBR Metro Council bans public camping, despite inadequate space for the homeless
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that will create more strict penalties for those experiencing homelessness. Community members pleaded with the council to find a solution to the growing population without a permanent home. Some say they are concerned with their safety.
theadvocate.com
Mayor proud of award-winning guidebook created to help next mayor
With his final term as mayor beginning to wind down, David Amrhein decided last year that he wanted to leave something behind for his successor explaining the basics of how Zachary’s government operates. With help from Chris Calbert, his longtime chief administrative officer, and city department heads, his idea...
brproud.com
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Guest column: A blame game by politicians on child welfare agency they've shorted for years
The painful and preventable deaths of 2-year-old boys in Houma and Baton Rouge has brought justified scrutiny and criticism on the state Department of Children and Family Services. Agency leaders have announced reforms, managers have resigned or been disciplined and politicians are expressing their outrage. But the blame for these...
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
brproud.com
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Some Baker school bus drivers went on strike on Friday, Aug. 26, after they said their paychecks were short about $350. “Why is it happening?” asked Cindy Hamilton, a Baker school bus driver. “Or, you know, no one gives us any answers of what’s really going on.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
City-Parish pays out more than $175K in settlements for civil lawsuits
BATON ROUGE - In 2020, body cam video from a Baton Rouge police officer showed the unlawful strip search of a 16-year-old. The city ultimately settled with the family for $35,000. The person who released the video, the 16-year-old's lawyer, could also be getting a big payout. Thomas Frampton was...
City Council Member in Louisiana Charged with Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Providing Fale Information Regarding a Long-Term Claim
City Council Member in Louisiana Charged with Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Providing Fale Information Regarding a Long-Term Claim. Covington, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers arrested 44-year-old Peter Lewis of Covington, Louisiana, on one count of Insurance Fraud following an investigation into a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America.
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
theadvocate.com
Biden's loan 'forgiveness' program's pluses, minuses -- and how they could affect Louisianans
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist says if the Biden administration “forgives” up to $10,000 of student federal loans — twice as much for those who received federal Pell Grants — it may make a substantive dent in what the individual student owes. Gary Wagner,...
Comments / 0