kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Week 1 (8/26): Ashland-Greenwood nabs statement win
(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (8/26): Nebraska City claims Omaha South championship
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City claimed the Omaha South Tournament championship while Platte Valley went 1-1 at the Cameron Tournament on Friday in KMAland softball. Nebraska City 10 Omaha Central 3 (Omaha South Tournament Championship) Emilee Marth had a hit, two walks, two RBI and a run scored to lead Nebraska...
kmaland.com
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 1
(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
kmaland.com
KMAland Triangle Week 1 (8/26): Shenandoah, Red Oak pick up Week 1 wins
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak were both winners while Clarinda fell to Creston in KMAland triangle football action on Friday. Cole Scamman had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns while Brody Cullin finished with two catches for 85 yards and a score. Blake Herold pitched in three grabs for 96 yards, and Jade Spangler had one catch for a 53-yard touchdown. Beau Gardner rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Dickerson tallied 81 yards on the ground and scored once.
kmaland.com
KMAland Large Class 11-Player Week 1 (8/26): Mayberry leads Glenwood, AL knocks down TJ
(KMAland) -- Tate Mayberry lifted Glenwood while Abraham Lincoln won the battle of Council Bluffs in KMAland Large Class 11-Player on Friday. Tate Mayberry had a big night for Glenwood in the win, finishing with three rushing touchdowns. Abraham Lincoln 22 Thomas Jefferson 6. Etienne Higgins threw for 140 yards...
kmaland.com
KMAland Football (8/25): LC, SC North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling, Gretna all winners
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Sioux City North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling and Gretna were all winners in KMAland high school football action on Thursday. Lewis Central won a thriller, scoring the final 14 points in the final minutes of the game. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 1 (8/26): East Atchison, Rock Port roll to 1-0 starts
(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were KMAland Missouri winners in football action on Friday. Jarrett Spinnato had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, a pick-six and a 20-yard scoop and score. Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20. Micah Makings had 102 yards rushing...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley Varsity Football
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley Varsity Football
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (8/25): Sidney posts three-win night, Glenwood, EM, Griswold, Falls City pick up two wins apiece
(KMAland) -- Sidney had a three-win night, Glenwood, East Mills, Griswold and Falls City took two wins each and Stanton, T-C, Mt Ayr, Bedford, SW Valley, Audubon, AL, Melcher, JCC, A-G, J-B, Palmyra, Auburn & Sacred Heart were also winners in KMAland volleyball on Thursday. CORNER CONFERENCE. Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills...
kmaland.com
Eichhorn, Sonderman dominate individually, Glenwood sweeps team titles on home course
(Glenwood) -- The 2022 cross country season got underway as 13 area boys and girls teams descended on Glenwood Saturday. Glenwood took both team titles on its home course. The girls finished with 42 points to edge out Atlantic (58) and Harlan (74), while it was a two-team fight for first in the boys race, where Glenwood (46) took the win over Lewis Central (59).
kmaland.com
Underwood at Tri-Center Varsity Football
Underwood at Tri-Center Varsity Football
kmaland.com
David W. Poston, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138) Celebration of Life Gathering - The Bricker Room (Shenandoah Safety Center - 400 W Sheridan Ave) Memorials:In David's name are being directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Omaha National Cemetery. Notes:David passed...
kmaland.com
Betty Jane Lundvall, 98 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello,, IA. Cemetery:Graveside Service Fri. Sept. 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, rural...
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
kmaland.com
Hayes, Panthers handle Clarinda in season opener
(Creston) -- Every team wants a 1-0 start, but few expect to be firing on all cylinders in the season opener. Creston (1-0) did just that and then some Friday with a 28-12 win over Clarinda (0-1). “I think our kids had all the respect for Clarinda,” Creston head coach...
kmaland.com
Falls City softball off to quick start, looking to bounce back from tough defeats
(Falls City) -- Falls City softball is off to a quick start to the season, winning four of their seven games with a trio of tough defeats. “I think we’re really off to a good start, and we’re hoping to just build from here,” Coach Trista Hutchings told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “I have the luxury of having five seniors on our team, and they’ve really stepped up into the leadership role. It’s been awesome to see, and that’s both offensively and defensively doing good things for us.”
kmaland.com
Week 1 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
kmaland.com
College Soccer (8/27): Northwest Missouri State women open with win
(KMAland) — Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer opened their season with a win on Friday. Check out the regional soccer scoreboard below.
kmaland.com
Clarinda at Creston Varsity Football
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 1): Glenwood & Stanton-Essex
(KMAland) -- As another football season kicks off, so does another year of KMA Sports reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hitting the road to shop with KMAland football coaches. This week, Coach Moore made stops in Glenwood and Stanton-Essex to talk with Cory Faust and Jeff Grebin. The...
