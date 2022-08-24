ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

KMAland Nebraska Week 1 (8/26): Ashland-Greenwood nabs statement win

(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.
ASHLAND, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (8/26): Nebraska City claims Omaha South championship

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City claimed the Omaha South Tournament championship while Platte Valley went 1-1 at the Cameron Tournament on Friday in KMAland softball. Nebraska City 10 Omaha Central 3 (Omaha South Tournament Championship) Emilee Marth had a hit, two walks, two RBI and a run scored to lead Nebraska...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 1

(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Triangle Week 1 (8/26): Shenandoah, Red Oak pick up Week 1 wins

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak were both winners while Clarinda fell to Creston in KMAland triangle football action on Friday. Cole Scamman had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns while Brody Cullin finished with two catches for 85 yards and a score. Blake Herold pitched in three grabs for 96 yards, and Jade Spangler had one catch for a 53-yard touchdown. Beau Gardner rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Dickerson tallied 81 yards on the ground and scored once.
RED OAK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plattsmouth, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Auburn, NE
Sports
City
Plattsmouth, NE
Nebraska City, NE
Sports
Beatrice, NE
Sports
City
Beatrice, NE
City
Auburn, NE
City
Nebraska City, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Missouri Week 1 (8/26): East Atchison, Rock Port roll to 1-0 starts

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were KMAland Missouri winners in football action on Friday. Jarrett Spinnato had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, a pick-six and a 20-yard scoop and score. Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20. Micah Makings had 102 yards rushing...
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Shenandoah at Missouri Valley Varsity Football

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA for Advertising opportunities during these broadcasts shansen@kmaland.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Girls#Kmaland#Beatrice Invitational
kmaland.com

Eichhorn, Sonderman dominate individually, Glenwood sweeps team titles on home course

(Glenwood) -- The 2022 cross country season got underway as 13 area boys and girls teams descended on Glenwood Saturday. Glenwood took both team titles on its home course. The girls finished with 42 points to edge out Atlantic (58) and Harlan (74), while it was a two-team fight for first in the boys race, where Glenwood (46) took the win over Lewis Central (59).
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Underwood at Tri-Center Varsity Football

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA about advertising opportunities at shansen@kmaland.com.
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

David W. Poston, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138) Celebration of Life Gathering - The Bricker Room (Shenandoah Safety Center - 400 W Sheridan Ave) Memorials:In David's name are being directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Omaha National Cemetery. Notes:David passed...
SHENANDOAH, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Betty Jane Lundvall, 98 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello,, IA. Cemetery:Graveside Service Fri. Sept. 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, rural...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Hayes, Panthers handle Clarinda in season opener

(Creston) -- Every team wants a 1-0 start, but few expect to be firing on all cylinders in the season opener. Creston (1-0) did just that and then some Friday with a 28-12 win over Clarinda (0-1). “I think our kids had all the respect for Clarinda,” Creston head coach...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Falls City softball off to quick start, looking to bounce back from tough defeats

(Falls City) -- Falls City softball is off to a quick start to the season, winning four of their seven games with a trio of tough defeats. “I think we’re really off to a good start, and we’re hoping to just build from here,” Coach Trista Hutchings told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “I have the luxury of having five seniors on our team, and they’ve really stepped up into the leadership role. It’s been awesome to see, and that’s both offensively and defensively doing good things for us.”
FALLS CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Week 1 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard

(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda at Creston Varsity Football

Copyright © 2017 - Powered by AgriCharts, a Barchart.com, Inc. company. Market data provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed per exchange requirements. User Agreement applies. | User Agreement.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 1): Glenwood & Stanton-Essex

(KMAland) -- As another football season kicks off, so does another year of KMA Sports reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hitting the road to shop with KMAland football coaches. This week, Coach Moore made stops in Glenwood and Stanton-Essex to talk with Cory Faust and Jeff Grebin. The...
GLENWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy