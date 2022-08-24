Read full article on original website
Local school selected for collaboration
Local school receives special collaboration. Flaget Elementary School announced that they are one of 8 schools statewide chosen to participate in “Get Your Teach On” as a collaboration school. The GYTO program will provide administrators at Flaget with support through professional-development opportunities and a custom school acceleration plan.
Northern Posey Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has branched out to Posey County for one family. The first Habitat home in Poseyville is officially going to be built. City officials are happy to have Habitat in their community as they bring more affordable housing to families. As...
Community gives input for Evansville Parks master plan
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Park Department is allowing the public to give their opinion on the five-year master. Residents were able to answer questions, give suggestions, and provide feedback to the city. Community members wrote their recommendations and voted for possible additions. Those that came out say they...
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
UE physical therapy students giving back to community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Physical therapy students at the University of Evansville are gearing up for a fun event. These students are hosting an Ace-Buddies Zoo Day on Sept. 24. Ace-Buddies is a group fitness program that focuses on individuals with special needs. Student volunteers from the program have stations...
Princeton Tigers kick off Sunrise School Spirit
PRINCETON Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Community High School kicks off our new season of Sunrise School Spirit. It’s the first season after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers collected 13,012 pounds of food for the Tri-State Food Bank.
Owensboro Habitat for Humanity hosting new fundraising event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting a new event, ‘Habitat for Humanity’s Quarter Mile’. That event is set to begin Saturday, August 27. According to a press release, the nonprofit is asking the public to bring quarters to lay end-to-end along Veterans...
Former Bosse basketball star Kiyron Powell announces transfer to USI
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After entering the transfer portal, former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell has made his decision. [Former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal]. In a Twitter post, Powell announced that he will be taking his talents to the University of Southern Indiana. USI jumped to...
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who made history in Evansville is celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday. Myra Taylor taught at Hebron Elementary School for 19 years, and retired in 1987. Despite becoming the first African American teacher to teach at Hendron Elementary school, Taylor says she wasn’t treated...
Newburgh welcomes new business and community hub
This summer, Newburgh gained a new local brewery community gathering point in the form of Myriad Brewing Company. Myriad is a microbrewery based out of downtown Evansville that has been in operation since 2018. Jason Elliot, owner and founder of Myriad, commented on the brewery’s foundation, goals and reasons for expanding to Newburgh.
G2E: Evansville Reitz beats Vincennes Lincoln 31-28
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Reitz rallies to beat Vincennes Lincoln 31-28
Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women’s Equality Day, but hundreds of people started celebrating one day early in Evansville. A luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, highlighting the 19th amendment and the progress women have made in the fight for gender equality. Over...
Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Mater Dei
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle – 14 Mater Dei – 17
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital named ‘High Performing Hospital’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. News & World Report has named Owensboro Health Regional Hospital a 2022-2023 “High Performing Hospital.”. Officials say that rating is the highest available for the care of heart attacks, strokes, COPD and kidney failure. According to a press release, these annual ratings are intended...
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skanska has signed a purchase agreement for its ownership of Industrial Contractors Skanska (ICS), which is a construction management and development subsidiary of Skanska USA Civil. They say the buyer is an industrial contracting company, Sterling Industrial, LLC, a Traylor Construction Group company based in Evansville....
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A mass shooting in Henderson left two people dead and two others hurt. It happened at a homeless shelter. Authorities say the suspect is in custody. Authorities say one person is dead after a semi rolled over in Dubois County. The road was closed for about eight hours.
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
