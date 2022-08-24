ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

LDOT announced start of $4.8 million Iberia Parish road project

 3 days ago
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that beginning Monday, August 22, construction began on a $4.8 million project on La. 88 from Snapper Road to New Horizon Drive, and on Fremin Road at its west junction with La. 88.

A new segment of La. 88 will be constructed in an existing agriculture field that will bypass the existing portion of La. 88 from Coteau Park Road to New Horizons Drive. This project will include base course, asphalt pavement, ditch cleaning, drainage structures, utility relocation, and related work.

Work is estimated to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be alternating lane closures throughout this project. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot maximum lane restriction on over sized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to this area.

The project is estimated for completion by the summer of 2023.

Waters Recede; More Scattered Storms for the Weekend

The Vermilion River in Lafayette continues to slowly recede, but showers that have fired up to the north earlier have slowed that progression a bit. However, it's still expected to fall below flood stage later tonight and stay below that level for the foreseeable future.
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
Abbeville man accused of terrorizing Lafourche Parish woman with threats to shoot her and her family

An Abbeville man was arrested after Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he terrorized a Choctaw woman and her family with threats to shoot and kill them. Armon Walker, 24, was arrested Thursday on counts of terrorizing and cyberstalking in Vermilion Parish and transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Center in Thibodaux, with help from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Proposal for MCHS Stadium work has hefty price tag

CENTERVILLE — The Morgan City High School Stadium needs work, an architect told the School Board on Tuesday. The price tag raised some eye-brows among board members. Architect Carl P. Blum presented the District III Maintenance Committee, which makes maintenance decisions for east St. Mary schools, with a renovation plan laying out repairs and upgrades that would cost about $2.2 million.
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

