LDOT announced start of $4.8 million Iberia Parish road project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that beginning Monday, August 22, construction began on a $4.8 million project on La. 88 from Snapper Road to New Horizon Drive, and on Fremin Road at its west junction with La. 88.

A new segment of La. 88 will be constructed in an existing agriculture field that will bypass the existing portion of La. 88 from Coteau Park Road to New Horizons Drive. This project will include base course, asphalt pavement, ditch cleaning, drainage structures, utility relocation, and related work.

Work is estimated to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be alternating lane closures throughout this project. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot maximum lane restriction on over sized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to this area.

The project is estimated for completion by the summer of 2023.