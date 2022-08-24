Fox News host Jesse Watters shared his concerns over Democrat Pat Ryan defeating Republican Marcus Molinaro in New York's special election Tuesday night on "The Five." JESSE WATTERS: I am concerned about it. So they should be concerned about it. Yeah, I'm a little concerned I'm not going to lie about it. I am concerned. I mean, it's a big concern. All right. I'm not going to lie. So, is this the best we have, this crop of candidates? You look at someone like Nadler, who looks like a hobbit, he's representing the richest district in the entire country. But is that the best we can do? That's what I'm saying. Like no one else wants to run for Congress on the Upper East Side or the Upper West Side?

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO