A rural Florida postal worker died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her vehicle broke down, officials say

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Heartbreaking update after child, 5, found dead in car outside elementary school after frantic 911 call
A CHILD has been found dead in a car outside of a South Texas elementary school after a frantic 911 call to cops. The boy was pronounced dead after being discovered on a day when the temperature in Hidalgo County, Texas was above 100 degrees. A 911 call was received...
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked
The foster father of a seven-year-old boy found dead in the family's washing machine last week has said he came home to find their house unlocked just before the body was discovered.Jermaine Thomas, who reported his adopted son Troy Khoeler missing in the small hours on Thursday morning, told local news reporters that the door to the house was unlocked when he returned there just before midnight on Wednesday evening.Police in Spring, Texas said they received the missing persons call around 5.20am, and found Troy’s body inside the top-loading washing machine at the family's rented home around 6am.County sheriffs...
Bond denied for Chicago man charged in deadly River North road rage stabbing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged with first degree murder in the River North road rage stabbing incident is being held without bail. Prosecutors in court Saturday said this was a case of a simple traffic dispute turning into a brutal murder.They said around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday both Alan Perez, 25, and the victim, 36-year-old Jeremy Walker, were driving on Dearborn toward Ohio. The victim, Walker, was driving alone and following closely behind Perez, who had his wife and brother in the car. They said when the two cars came to a stop, the victim yelled insults at Perez, and then cut...
