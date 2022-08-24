Former State Sen. Josh Brecheen wins Republican nomination for Congressional District 2

DURANT, Okla. — Former State Sen. Josh Brecheen has won the Republican nomination for Congressional District 2. Brecheen beat out State Rep. Avery Frix for the nomination.

The seat for District 2 is currently held by Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin. District 2 represents much of eastern Oklahoma, with more than 791,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census. The district also covers a good portion of tribal lands.

Breechen will advance to the November general election to face Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Ben Robinson.

