Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Meal to benefit downtown organization
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County town is hosting a unique meal with funds going back into the community. Downtown Paragould announced its Plates on Pruett event will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tables will line a portion of the 100 block of North Pruett Street for...
Kait 8
Aug. 31: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Lower humidity has arrived! It’ll be with us through the rest of the work week before rising over the weekend. It won’t come back as bad as it was earlier this week.
Kait 8
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
Kait 8
Hospital gifts area schools technology to save lives
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lifesaving tool gifted to area schools has the goal of making sure everyone is prepared in the case of a medical emergency. NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital donated three AEDs to Valley View, Westside, and Nettleton School Districts as part of their charitable foundation. These are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Blood Drive scheduled for Wednesday in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive in Pocahontas Wednesday. The drive will be held at the Black River Technical College from 9:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on August 31. To schedule an appointment you can visit redcrossblood.org.
Kait 8
Land donation resolution moves to full council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A special project in Northeast Arkansas is a step closer to getting approval. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Public Services Council Committee moved a resolution to the full council, in which the city would accept a land donation of about 24 acres in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan.
ksgf.com
Lawsuit Filed Over Violent Arrest In Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man who was beaten and held down by Arkansas law enforcement officers during an arrest outside a convenience store has filed a lawsuit over the encounter. Attorneys for Randal Worcester filed the lawsuit on Monday over the 27-year-old’s arrest on August 21 that’s...
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Kait 8
Mayoral candidate catches sign thief using technology
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Every election year candidates have problems with their signs coming up missing, one Northeast Arkansas candidate found a unique solution. Shelia Walters, a mayoral candidate in Trumann, was fed up with her signs going missing in a certain location. She had to idea to hide Apple...
Should you eat fish from the Mississippi River? Depends on which state you ask.
Danny Paccasassi, a lifelong Memphis resident, started fishing on the Mississippi River 40 years ago. Now he runs a fishing charter. But he rarely eats the fish he catches. Fishers on the Tennessee side of the Mississippi River are told: don’t eat the fish. They may contain high levels of methylmercury, chlordane and other organic contaminants. Methylmercury is associated with neurological, reproductive and immunological health, and perinatal exposure can hinder children’s cognitive and psychomotor performance.
kasu.org
Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials
State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
Kait 8
Greene County Tech wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/26/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on August 26th, 2022. 1,908 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Greene County Tech beat Wynne by 187 votes, Brookland finished 3rd. Camden Farmer rifles to Connor Gerrish, the screen is open and then some, Gerrish takes off 63 yards for the touchdown. GCT beats Paragould 35-0 in The Bell Game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
Kait 8
City opens voting for popular holiday parade theme
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in Greene County is asking citizens what they think the theme of this year’s Christmas parade should be. Downtown Paragould is asking citizens to comment on a Facebook post to help them decide what the official 2022 Christmas Parade theme should be. There...
Kait 8
Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
Kait 8
Some women say they’re having trouble getting prescriptions filled because of Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes Misoprostol...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Jonesboro asking residents for help with branding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Unlimited wants to hear from you about the city’s branding and how they will try and attract new businesses. On Monday Jonesboro Unlimited hosted different business owners, and entrepreneurs to get input from all over, but Craig Rickert says most importantly they want to hear from the average citizens who call Jonesboro home.
Kait 8
“Do not drink the water,” Mississippi governor tells state capital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During an emergency press briefing on Monday night, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves urged Jackson residents not to drink tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing. “Do not drink the water,” Governor Reeves emphatically said. “In too many cases, it...
Kait 8
Randolph County medical facility breaks ground
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will soon begin on a new medical facility in Randolph County. First Choice Health Care broke ground on Monday afternoon on a new seven-million-dollar facility in Pocahontas. The new facility will add nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space to offer behavioral and physical healthcare.
Comments / 0