Here’s your one-stop shop for keeping track of all of the Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts as they cut down from 80 players to 53. The next few days are going to be a frenzy of activity in the National Football League, just like they are every year at this time. That’s because it’s time for roster cuts for each team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, with the preseason fully in the rearview mirror. The average team is currently at 80 players and yet has to get down to 53 players by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO