Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa
Jalen Hurts might be the most polarizing player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Fans have varying thoughts about the quarterback. Some believe that he’s the destined savior of the franchise who will lead them back to the Super Bowl. Others think he’s an abomination that should be replaced ASAP. However, this offseason, Hurts is looking […] The post Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
NFL World Reacts To Saints Wide Receiver Cut News
Coming out of West Virginia, Kevin White was viewed as a big, physical wideout with tons of upside. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his pro career before it ever really got started. And the latest news is just further evidence of that. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Saints released White from IR...
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)
Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
Eagles-Dolphins: 5 Players to Watch
The key players aren't expected to be involved but there is still plenty to look for in the preseason finale, plus ways to see the game
2022 NFL Odds: Philadelphia Eagles over/under win total prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the most improved teams in the NFL last season, vaulting themselves into the playoffs after a poor 2020. It is time to check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Eagles’ over/under win total. Philadelphia went 9-8, just...
A.J. Brown Comes to Defense of Another Teammate
The Eagles WR defended Jalen Hurts earlier this summer, now it's Darius Slay
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
Texans Released Veteran Kicker After Tough Performance
Earlier this week, the Houston Texans signed kicker Matt Ammendola. His stint with the franchise only lasted a few days. On Saturday afternoon, the Texans officially waived Ammendola. Ammendola, 25, missed one of his two field goal attempts on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. He did, however, convert both...
Saints Final Roster Prediction With Practice Squad Priorities
After all the camp practices and preseason action we've seen, here's our final crack at the Saints 53-man roster before they take on the Chargers Friday night.
Eagles vs. Browns Notes & Takeaways (Preseason Week 2, 2022)
For the ones whose position is in the air, the field is narrowing! Fortunately, a couple of unfamiliar names are starting to emerge from beneath the surface and make big plays. Almost Plays. Tay Gowan Interception. Gowan has been a name I’ve been keeping track of for a bit. He...
Report: NFC team has already shown interest in Denzel Mims
Frustrated with his role, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently requested a trade. The team was made aware of that desire this past Thursday courtesy of Mims’ agent. The trade request appears to be the culmination of a very odd relationship between the Jets and their 2020...
2022 Kansas City Chiefs active roster cuts tracker
Here’s your one-stop shop for keeping track of all of the Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts as they cut down from 80 players to 53. The next few days are going to be a frenzy of activity in the National Football League, just like they are every year at this time. That’s because it’s time for roster cuts for each team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, with the preseason fully in the rearview mirror. The average team is currently at 80 players and yet has to get down to 53 players by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Reds player goes viral for heated argument with Phillies fan
The Cincinnati Reds are not having a very good 2022 Major League Baseball season, sitting with just a 48-75 record in late August. Naturally, that would have some members of the clubhouse a little bit frustrated. And that frustration appeared to boil over on Thursday night when outfielder Jake Fraley got into an argument with a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans.
Sixers’ Trade for Melton Dubbed as Top Underrated Move
Nobody knew what the Philadelphia 76ers would do on draft night back in June. After initially trading away their 2022 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden, the Sixers got the pick back as Brooklyn deferred the selection to next season. The ...
Which players might the Sixers lose in a future expansion draft?
Expansion is on the horizon in the NBA, which is poised to enter a new media rights deal that will increase the salary cap significantly. Considering the money the league is expected to bring in, that might be the time it adds a team or two to the 30 that already exist.
