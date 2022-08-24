ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa

Jalen Hurts might be the most polarizing player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Fans have varying thoughts about the quarterback. Some believe that he’s the destined savior of the franchise who will lead them back to the Super Bowl. Others think he’s an abomination that should be replaced ASAP. However, this offseason, Hurts is looking […] The post Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints Wide Receiver Cut News

Coming out of West Virginia, Kevin White was viewed as a big, physical wideout with tons of upside. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his pro career before it ever really got started. And the latest news is just further evidence of that. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Saints released White from IR...
FanSided

Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)

Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
The Spun

The Spun

Texans Released Veteran Kicker After Tough Performance

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans signed kicker Matt Ammendola. His stint with the franchise only lasted a few days. On Saturday afternoon, the Texans officially waived Ammendola. Ammendola, 25, missed one of his two field goal attempts on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. He did, however, convert both...
Yardbarker

Eagles vs. Browns Notes & Takeaways (Preseason Week 2, 2022)

For the ones whose position is in the air, the field is narrowing! Fortunately, a couple of unfamiliar names are starting to emerge from beneath the surface and make big plays. Almost Plays. Tay Gowan Interception. Gowan has been a name I’ve been keeping track of for a bit. He...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFC team has already shown interest in Denzel Mims

Frustrated with his role, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently requested a trade. The team was made aware of that desire this past Thursday courtesy of Mims’ agent. The trade request appears to be the culmination of a very odd relationship between the Jets and their 2020...
FanSided

2022 Kansas City Chiefs active roster cuts tracker

Here’s your one-stop shop for keeping track of all of the Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts as they cut down from 80 players to 53. The next few days are going to be a frenzy of activity in the National Football League, just like they are every year at this time. That’s because it’s time for roster cuts for each team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, with the preseason fully in the rearview mirror. The average team is currently at 80 players and yet has to get down to 53 players by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET.
thecomeback.com

Reds player goes viral for heated argument with Phillies fan

The Cincinnati Reds are not having a very good 2022 Major League Baseball season, sitting with just a 48-75 record in late August. Naturally, that would have some members of the clubhouse a little bit frustrated. And that frustration appeared to boil over on Thursday night when outfielder Jake Fraley got into an argument with a group of Philadelphia Phillies fans.
