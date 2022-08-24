Read full article on original website
Related
NC deputies arrest man, charge him with disturbing/dismembering human remains, after missing woman’s body found near Maxton
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Maxton man after finding a missing woman's remains, according to authorities.
Silver Alert issued for missing man in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing, endangered man. Chivano Dean, 43, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Authorities said Dean was last seen at 5642 Bragg Blvd. A release...
cbs17
Detectives ask for public’s help in unsolved Fayetteville homicide investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As you drive down Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, you may notice a new billboard titled ‘Unsolved Homicide.’. Cumberland County deputies unveiled the new billboard Friday morning to request the public’s help in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2018. November 6, 2018,...
wpde.com
Body found near McGirt Road in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found Wednesday night off of McGirt Road near Maxton. Several community members said officers have been on the scene for several hours and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County deputies investigate body found near Maxton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms officials are investigating the scene of a body near Maxton, NC. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has confirmed that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found off McGirt Road near Maxton, NC. No further details were available. Count […]
cbs17
6 taken to hospital in Fayetteville hit-and-run: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say six people were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run late Friday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash at the intersection of Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road. Investigators say the crash was a...
Driver charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run crash that injured 6
Fayetteville Police have charged a 24-year-old driver after a hit-and-run investigation.at Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
RELATED PEOPLE
wpde.com
Man charged with murder, dismembering human remains after body found near Maxton, Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The recovery of human remains Wednesday evening has led to the arrest of a Robeson County man. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence. Wilkins said he was contacted...
WRAL
Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
cbs17
Fayetteville medical center looking for next of kin for man dead nearly 1 month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is asking for the public’s help finding the next of kin for a man who has been dead for nearly one month. Robert William Weber, 62, passed away Aug. 2, the medical center said, but it is having trouble finding his relatives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
Man charged with first-degree murder after human remains found in Maxton: deputies
Robeson County deputies said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection to human remains found in Maxton Wednesday.
WRAL
Men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Cross Creek Mall shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a Thursday evening shooting in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall. The Fayetteville Police Department said Jahrehl Malloy, 21, and Nyghil Kirk, 24, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and five counts of property damage. Both were being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bonds.
WMBF
Deputies arrest suspect accused of robbing Marlboro County convenience store clerk with knife
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after deputies said he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to Circle B’s convenience store in the McColl area where they learned a person went into the store armed with a knife and demanded money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Deputies investigating robbery at Marlboro County store
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several officers are on the scene Thursday night following a robbery at the Circle B in the McColl area of Marlboro County, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Community members said caution tape surrounds the store. Turner...
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
wpde.com
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
Comments / 0