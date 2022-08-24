ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WRAL News

Silver Alert issued for missing man in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing, endangered man. Chivano Dean, 43, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Authorities said Dean was last seen at 5642 Bragg Blvd. A release...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Body found near McGirt Road in Robeson County, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found Wednesday night off of McGirt Road near Maxton. Several community members said officers have been on the scene for several hours and...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies investigate body found near Maxton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms officials are investigating the scene of a body near Maxton, NC. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has confirmed that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found off McGirt Road near Maxton, NC. No further details were available. Count […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

6 taken to hospital in Fayetteville hit-and-run: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say six people were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run late Friday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash at the intersection of Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road. Investigators say the crash was a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Police investigating shooting near Old Highway 90 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. One person was injured and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, police said. The community...
CONWAY, SC
WRAL

Men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Cross Creek Mall shooting

Fayetteville, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a Thursday evening shooting in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall. The Fayetteville Police Department said Jahrehl Malloy, 21, and Nyghil Kirk, 24, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and five counts of property damage. Both were being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bonds.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating robbery at Marlboro County store

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several officers are on the scene Thursday night following a robbery at the Circle B in the McColl area of Marlboro County, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Community members said caution tape surrounds the store. Turner...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

