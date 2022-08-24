SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. wore a vibrant red polo and a bleak expression. He sat atop the San Diego Padres' dugout bench, with dozens of cameras and smartphones surrounding him, and spoke with both remorse and acceptance. He said he understood why kids might no longer admire him, why his own team might no longer trust him, why fans might doubt the authenticity of his prior greatness.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO