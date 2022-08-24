Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse

Denver is "making progress" in addressing public health and safety concerns at Union Station, a coalition of officials told members of the City Council on Wednesday morning, and millions of dollars in infrastructure changes are planned going forward. But the heightened response to Union Station over the past several months, which has included more than 1,100 arrests and an increased police presence, has simply moved unhoused Denverites to other parts of the city, those same officials said. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO