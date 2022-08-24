Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse

Read full article on original website
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Quintin Davis: Boulder’s flagrantly regressive water rates need to change
I’m a new resident in Boulder, imagine my surprise at my first water bill. A quick refresher: Boulder uses a system of graduated rates, the first 1,000 gallons is always Boulder’s Flagrantly Regressive Water Ratesthe cheapest. The thresholds for each rate are calculated as a percentage of a personalized household “water budget.” On my June bill, the water budget was 8,000 gallons, so the cutoff for the lowest rate was 5,000 gallons, 60% of the water budget. So far so good.
Colorado Daily
Boulder works to simplify site review criteria
Boulder is working to simplify its site review criteria in hopes of creating more predictability for developers and staff during the planning process. However, after a conversation during a Boulder City Council study session on Thursday, it became clear that doing so, particularly while working to acknowledge varied perspectives, is no easy feat.
Summit Daily News
Two Summit County waitresses buy pizza shop in Silverthorne
Scott Nyer, a local Doordash driver and a previous frequenter of the Summit County restaurant business, calls Edith Pech and Lillian Gaspar’s story “the American dream.”. Gaspar, 32, and Pech, 30, bought Nick n’ Willy’s Pizza in Silverthorne outright in July, with no bank loans. Both of them cried tears of happiness as they signed the papers.
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertain
The Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni St., Denver, will cease operations as a homeless shelter.Google Earth. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will extend two contracts next week to continue putting up people experiencing homelessness in hotels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Day shelter is not a good use of funding; Jaipur fest boosts literacy, intellectual curiosity; let’s stick to the facts on libraries
Helen Wood: Homelessness center: Day shelter is not a good use of funding. I oppose the City’s attempt to open a “multi-service day shelter” for those experiencing homelessness. On Feb. 15, Boulder’s director of Health and Human Services, Kurt Firnhaber, told the City Council that the millions...
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Boulder residents say local crime shows statewide problem
Asijah Bines was charged with several crimes related to her alleged actions on Thursday, one of which is attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Energy site north of Fort Collins ordered to cease operations by CDPHE
An oil and gas site north of Fort Collins was ordered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to cease operations Thursday over concerns to public health.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Wick Rowland: Taxation without representation, annexation without consent
Recent coverage of the Boulder Library District initiative has been challenging for reporters and editors. The issues are complex and difficult to follow, even for those who live within the proposed district boundaries and who would be most affected by its property taxes. Nonetheless, the coverage has been leaving out...
Denver, RTD officials say Union Station is improving, plan millions in structural changes
Denver is "making progress" in addressing public health and safety concerns at Union Station, a coalition of officials told members of the City Council on Wednesday morning, and millions of dollars in infrastructure changes are planned going forward. But the heightened response to Union Station over the past several months, which has included more than 1,100 arrests and an increased police presence, has simply moved unhoused Denverites to other parts of the city, those same officials said. ...
DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state
(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
Colorado Daily
Emergency Family Assistance Association to expand housing program to Nederland
For more than a century, the Emergency Family Assistance Association has supported families in Boulder County with financial aid and temporary housing. But as the need for assistance continues to increase because of the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with ballooning inflation rates, the organization is now preparing to expand its offerings and broaden its reach to residents in remote areas.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Colorado Daily
Boulder County officials address misinformation on jail, arrest standards
After two years of ever-changing protocols and restrictions at the Boulder County Jail and district attorney’s office, law enforcement and the court system are playing a long game of catch-up to process the backlog of criminal cases that stacked up during the coronavirus pandemic. Although about six months has...
Colorado Daily
Invasive Eurasian watermilfoil detected at Boulder Reservoir
Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive plant, has been detected at Boulder Reservoir. City staff is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to determine the extent of its spread, which was detected during CPW’s semi-annual invasive species monitoring visit. Though the invasive plant is not harmful to humans, it grows quickly,...
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
cpr.org
Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns
After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
