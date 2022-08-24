Read full article on original website
GOP group helps Green Party in Philly to lure voters from Democrats
PHILADELPHIA — Green Party candidates seeking spots on the statewide ballot in November received a boost this summer from a group of Philadelphia-area Republicans, including one with a problematic history when it comes to elections. Billy Lanzilotti — a 24-year-old former South Philadelphia ward leader ousted this year after...
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
Vote Scott Perry out of office | PennLive letters
Scott Perry has shown his hand. Perry’s allegiance is to the man at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not with the state of Pennsylvania, the Constitution, or the nation. We need to get away from partisan groups. They have people attacking the Capitol while calling themselves “patriots,” senators claiming to support or follow the Constitution who swear fealty to a man who shredded the Constitution every day he was in office, and people just inventing stuff like “AR-15s are an individual constitutional right.”
Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at War College: news report
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate Army uniform while an active duty officer and faculty member at the Army War College in Carlisle, according to a report by the Reuters news agency. The photo, taken in 2014, shows Mastriano, in what appears to be a grey...
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
California plans to phase out gas vehicles in an effort to fight climate change
California has set out to eliminate gas vehicles by 2035. Instead, the state will reportedly transition to zero-emission vehicles. The California Air Resources Board made the planned move for new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs, NBC Philadelphia reported, which will most likely change the U.S. auto market. Though, NBC Philadelphia...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. this year
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Mass., plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
E. coli illnesses possibly linked to lettuce at Wendy’s more than double: CDC
The number of people infected with an ongoing outbreak of E. coli in four states has more than doubled in a week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak is potentially linked to romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants. Since last Friday, Aug. 19, 47...
Pa.’s banned plant list adding chocolate vine, 2 other invaders
Chocolate vine, wild chervil and lesser celandine have been added to the Pennsylvania noxious weed list by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee. Noxious weeds are plants determined to pose threats to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural lands or other property. They may not be sold, transported, planted or propagated in the state.
You must be 21 or older to buy whipped cream canisters in NY under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
Dispute at Pa. mall ends when woman pulls out gun
A dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls on Thursday ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety, authorities said. Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired by the woman who...
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
New report on racial bias in Pa. State Police traffic stops delayed by data problems, officials say
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania State Police will not release an analysis on the racial breakdown of traffic stops this year — the first time...
All the rage: Pickleball tickles a lot of players in central Pa.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, with an estimated 4.8 million people now playing. It is no wonder, then, that pickleball has made its way to Perry County. Last year, pickleball lines were added on tennis courts in...
Injured Little League player’s surgery to replace skull ‘went perfectly,’ family says
A Utah Little League player is resting after surgery to replace his skull this morning “went perfectly,” his family reported. “He has been awake and is now resting in his room,” the family wrote in a message on Facebook. “He has to [spend] 1 night in the PICU [pediatric intensive care unit].
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Patients awaiting organ transplants can leave troubled central Pa. program, but keep waiting list spot
People who were awaiting kidney or liver transplants from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center can switch to a different transplant program without losing their time spent on the waiting list. Many have turned to the nearby kidney transplant program at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Penn State Health’s kidney...
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
