Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dailey, Dozier heading for runoff in Tallahassee mayor’s race
The city of Tallahassee’s mayoral primary election was one of many races in Leon County on the ballot during Tuesday’s Florida Primary elections.
floridapolitics.com
National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick
‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
WCTV
Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
msn.com
Defendants targeted in DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were told they could vote
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several people who were arrested last week as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were notified by official government entities they were eligible to vote, according to court documents and interviews. The defendants told authorities they had no intention of committing voter fraud,...
ecbpublishing.com
Primary Election Results; Two local winners emerge from primary
Tuesday’s primary, as primaries are intended to do, refined the field of public office contenders; and locally, it spelled the downfall of two longtime incumbents and the rise of two newcomers. According to the elections office, 4,258 of the county’s 9,499 registered voters cast ballots, making for a 44.83...
WCTV
Leon County District 2 Race heads towards recount following a too-close to call election night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tightly contested race for Leon County Commission Seat 2 leaves two candidates vying for one spot after being separated by just 10-votes. Leon County Election’s Supervisor Mark Earley says the race is heading to a recount later this week. Both candidates Lynda Bell and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DeSantis calls Florida Cabinet meeting on primary day
As voters headed to the polls across Florida Tuesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet members held their first meeting since March at the Capitol.
famunews.com
FAMU To Unveil Plaque to Honor 57 Original Law School Graduates
ORLANDO, Fla – Florida A&M University will unveil a plaque honoring the 57 original College of Law graduates at 2 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022. The unveiling will take place on the north end of the Coleman Library building on the Tallahassee campus, home of the original law school, which operated from 1951 until 1968. Among the graduates of the original law school are former judges, a former U.S. congressman, a former Florida Secretary of State, a former state senator, and other dignitaries. Former state Senator Arthenia Joyner is one the last surviving original graduates.
WCTV
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
Tallahassee and FSU Police offer tips for a safe game day
The City of Tallahassee and Florida State University (FSU) police departments are working diligently to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the visitors who come to enjoy home football games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crosswalk plans for Velda Dairy Rd. offer parents relief
County and city leaders are working to improve safety on the busy road near Desoto Trails Elementary School.
wtvy.com
Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WCTV
Thomas Co. abduction
Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick...
The FAMU Compliance Debacle: How Will Coach Willie Simmons Lead the Rattlers Through the Controversy?
How will FAMU's head coach lead the team in Chapel Hill and against Jackson State after the recent NCAA compliance debacle?
WCTV
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
WCTV
Man found guilty in shooting of Gadsden County deputy
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A jury has found Dexter Lawson guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy during a pursuit last year. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict. Lawson was found guilty on all counts - two counts of attempted murder, grand theft of...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
WCTV
FAMU Football names Jeremy Moussa starting QB ahead of North Carolina
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For weeks we’ve been following FAMU Football throughout fall camp. Excitement abounds for the Rattlers on the gridiron. A nasty defense, a plethora of returning starters, stability in the program, and a tall task in Week Zero against a Power Five opponent. What we haven’t known for the longest time, though, is who will take that first snap under center against North Carolina. Wednesday, we finally got our answer.
Comments / 0