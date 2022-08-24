NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base. Escobar went 0 for 4 in the series opener at Atlanta on Aug. 15 and was scratched from New York’s lineup one day later after working out on the field before batting practice. The 33-year-old Escobar went 2 for 7 with an RBI over two rehab games with High A Brooklyn. He was immediately inserted into New York’s starting lineup Saturday night, batting eighth against Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland.
