Luzerne County, PA

Newswatch 16

Luzerne County coroner resigns

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The search is on for a new coroner in Luzerne County. Francis Hacken confirmed to Newswatch 16 on Friday that he has resigned. Hacken is a former state police captain who was appointed county coroner in 2019. While he did not give a reason for...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Water main break in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — A water main break is affecting those in Pittston. The break happened just before 11 a.m. near Miller Street in the city. Officials say 20 homes and businesses were impacted by the break. Crews working to repair the break say service should be restored Saturday night.
PITTSTON, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Shavertown, PA
Sugarloaf Township, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Plains Township, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Pittston, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deputy sheriff in Wyoming County charged with fraud

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A deputy sheriff in Wyoming County is facing fraud charges. According to court paperwork, Joseph Miller Jr. allegedly transferred money from official county credit cards onto gift cards for Walmart and CVS. Officials say the alleged theft happened between April and June of this year...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police sergeant faces federal charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton police sergeant now faces up to 10 years in prison, pleading guilty to taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. This comes after Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Communities rally after tragedies

BERWICK, Pa. — Two communities sharing county lines will forever be connected by loss. Taps bar in Berwick is the latest of many places to host a fundraiser to honor the lives lost. "Berwick has a great heart when it comes to helping people out," said Tim Babb, owner...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

'Karate for a Kause' in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Karate for a Kause tournament was held Sunday to help a back mountain family battling medical issues. Allyson Moyer, a Lake-Lehman High School student, organized the karate tournament as part of her senior project. Karate for a Kause was open to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
