SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO