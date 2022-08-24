Read full article on original website
Luzerne County coroner resigns
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The search is on for a new coroner in Luzerne County. Francis Hacken confirmed to Newswatch 16 on Friday that he has resigned. Hacken is a former state police captain who was appointed county coroner in 2019. While he did not give a reason for...
Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
Water main break in Pittston
PITTSTON, Pa. — A water main break is affecting those in Pittston. The break happened just before 11 a.m. near Miller Street in the city. Officials say 20 homes and businesses were impacted by the break. Crews working to repair the break say service should be restored Saturday night.
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is behind bars, charged with attempted homicide. According to state police, 18-year-old Mandon Watts fired several shots at a group of people earlier this month at Resurrection Cemetery in Fairfield Township. Watts was picked up on Thursday by U.S. Marshals in...
Public library in Lackawanna County damaged after crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A public library in Lackawanna County is closed after a crash Wednesday night. A car hit the back of the Valley Community Library in Peckville around 6 p.m. No one was injured, but the damage is bad enough that the library has to remain closed until repairs can be made.
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
Teen charged as an adult in shooting in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A teenager is locked up accused of shooting at a man in Williamsport. 16-year-old Shamier Gadson has been charged as an adult after a shooting last Friday night along West Edwin Street in the city. Police say once Gadson shot at the victim, he then returned...
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
Motorcyclist hurt in crash with dump truck in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, Pa. — A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a dump truck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the intersection of South Keyser Avenue and Continental Street in Taylor around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. Taylor police believe the crash happened when the motorcyclist ran a red light...
Fire damages home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
Deputy sheriff in Wyoming County charged with fraud
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A deputy sheriff in Wyoming County is facing fraud charges. According to court paperwork, Joseph Miller Jr. allegedly transferred money from official county credit cards onto gift cards for Walmart and CVS. Officials say the alleged theft happened between April and June of this year...
On Alert: Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in street drugs nationwide
SCRANTON, Pa. — An animal tranquilizer called xylazine, also commonly referred to as "tranq," is popping up in street drugs across the country. The biggest concern among experts is the association with more overdose deaths. Xylazine is a sedative; it slows down your heart rate and breathing. Combine that...
UPS, county gather backpacks for students heading back to school
SCRANTON, Pa. — Boxes were carried into the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton on Friday by employees of UPS. Inside those boxes were backpacks donated by employees to be given to kids getting ready to head to school in Lackawanna County. "They are full of supplies: pencils, pens,...
Police sergeant faces federal charges
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton police sergeant now faces up to 10 years in prison, pleading guilty to taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. This comes after Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally...
Communities rally after tragedies
BERWICK, Pa. — Two communities sharing county lines will forever be connected by loss. Taps bar in Berwick is the latest of many places to host a fundraiser to honor the lives lost. "Berwick has a great heart when it comes to helping people out," said Tim Babb, owner...
Monroe County fire company and township at odds over fire service
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Fire calls will be few and far between at the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company. The company has decided to no longer respond to calls, and people who live in the township aren't happy about it. "It's a little scary if anything does happen. I mean,...
'Karate for a Kause' in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Karate for a Kause tournament was held Sunday to help a back mountain family battling medical issues. Allyson Moyer, a Lake-Lehman High School student, organized the karate tournament as part of her senior project. Karate for a Kause was open to...
The Creepy Side of NEPA: Preview of 'Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference'
SCRANTON, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with John from Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours about his company's upcoming event. John gives us a quick overlook on what to expect at Transcendent: A Paranormal Conference and Vendor Fair right in Scranton, PA. Do...
Cat rescue in Wyoming County hosting Black Cat Bonanza this weekend
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — About two months ago, volunteers at Meshoppen Cat Rescue in Wyoming County went to rescue what they thought was going to be about 20 cats from a hoarding situation at Lake Winola. When they got there, they realized it was actually about 40 cats, and all but one were black.
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
