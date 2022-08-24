Another member of Billings Royals to play college baseball — Owen Doucette commits to Miles CC

Read full article on original website
Rocky Mountain College men's golf team ranked 25th in NAIA poll
BILLINGS — The men's golf team at Rocky Mountain College is ranked 25th in the NAIA's Top 25 preseason coaches poll, which was released on Friday. The Battlin' Bears are the lone Frontier Conference team in the national rankings. Montana Tech was the only other Frontier school to receive votes.
Billings Mustangs win at home over Missoula PaddleHeads
BILLINGS — Juan Teixeira had three hits Friday night, Andrew Fernandez homered and Jackson Raper drove in two runs as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula PaddleHeads 5-2 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (44-36) received doubles from Jordan Hovey and Jordan Barth and triples from...
Rocky Mountain College volleyball sweeps Dickinson State in home opener
BILLINGS — Bella Bryan came up with 12 kills and Rocky Mountain College swept visiting Dickinson State 25-10, 25-18, 25-14 in women's volleyball Friday night at Rocky's Fortin Center. It was the home opener for the Battlin' Bears (4-1). DSU dropped to 0-5. Besides Bryan's kills, Rocky received 30...
Missoula Sentinel hangs on to top Billings West for 22nd straight win
BILLINGS — Missoula Sentinel led from start to finish, but the two-time Class AA state champions still needed to recover an onside kick at the end of the game to seal a 24-21 season-opening victory over Billings West Friday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. The Spartans and...
Billings Mustangs drop second straight game to Missoula PaddleHeads
BILLINGS — Nate Gatewood had three hits and Jayson Newman homered Thursday night as the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads beat the Billings Mustangs 5-1 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. With the PaddleHeads leading 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning, Newman hit a two-run homer to right...
Rocky's Battlin' Bears ready to unleash in season-opener Saturday at Southern Oregon
BILLINGS — The first step in the Rocky Mountain College football team settling “unfinished business” this fall is Saturday at Southern Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time. When the No. 19 Battlin’ Bears open the season, they’ll be solely focused on SOU. “Right now at...
Finisher from the start: Laurel’s Mya Maack chases scoring record as Locos chase another title
LAUREL — It didn’t take long for Mya Maack to get a thirst for goals. About four minutes into her freshman season, Maack found the net for the first time. The goal was the first of four that day in August of 2019, a game that Maack didn’t think she was going to start. Maack spent warm-ups for that season opener in a jersey pinnie, the mesh sleeveless top usually worn by substitutes.
Scoreboard: High school soccer
BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Owen Guthridge 2; Own Goal 1; Caden Haff 1; Josh Schallenkamp 1; Ethan Holloway 1. Assists – Sinjin McDonald 2; Ethan Holloway 2; Owen Guthridge 1. BOZEMAN GALLATIN: Goals – Olivia Collins 2. Assists – Indigo Andresen 2. BILLINGS WEST: Goals –...
Defending volleyball champs Billings Central, Huntley Project in new territory
BILLINGS — Thirty-seven years of being a head volleyball coach — the last 33 at Huntley Project — and Iona Stookey is into new territory. As Stookey’s Red Devils get set to embark on defending their 2021 Class B state championship, they’ll do so without having a senior on the roster. In all her years at Project, and four before that at Shepherd, Stookey said she’s never had such a roster construction.
Bozeman Gallatin's Carson Steckelberg and Big Timber's Natalie Wood run to Billings Invite titles
BILLINGS — Bozeman Gallatin's Carson Steckelberg and Big Timber's Natalie Wood raced to the individual titles at the season-opening Billings Invitational Friday afternoon at Amend Park. The races were interrupted by weather as after some of the runners had finished it started hailing and raining during the girls varsity...
Billings Invitational cross country meet is Friday
BILLINGS — The season-opening Billings Invitational Cross Country Meet is Friday at Amend Park. The JV girls will begin the meet at noon, followed by the JV boys at 12:25 p.m., the varsity girls at 12:50 p.m. and the varsity boys at 1:25 p.m. Schools scheduled to compete include...
That’s the ticket: 10 years later, Golden Ticket is still the talk of the Travers Stakes
BILLINGS — Ten years ago Golden Ticket, sleek and fast, was indeed the golden ticket in the world of horse racing. These days, the now 13-year old, dark brown/black thoroughbred, whose favorite snack is peppermint-flavored horse treats, has a girlfriend and is living in comfortable retirement under the care of the Intermountain Equestrian Center, located on 87 acres on the West End of Billings.
Butte, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Billings Senior High School football team will have a game with Butte High School on August 25, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Billings Clinic CEO steps down
Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner has resigned his position, effective immediately, the hospital announced Friday.
Laurel Outlook
Hot rod nights: Laurel father and son rev things up with their one-of-a-kind hot rod
When Jake Klein was 14 years old he drew a detailed picture of the hot rod he and his dad Leonard planned to build out of a 1927 Graham Brothers truck. Six years later, Nasty Graham is road ready and the Klein family has been traveling the country to show it off.
Group supporting Montana passenger rail holds Billings meeting
It’s been 42 years since passenger rail service ran through southern Montana and a group meeting here in Billings this week is fighting for its return.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan impacts students in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. Early afternoon, on August 24, President Biden announced that the administration will be pushing forward with the student loan forgiveness plan that was proposed at the beginning of Biden's presidency. Currently, over 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, a number that has only doubled in size...
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Ugh. These School Drop Offs are the Absolute Worst in Billings
Week One of back-to-school in Billings is in the books and parents once again remember just how awful some of the parking/drop-off/pick-up situations are at local schools. What should be a relatively simple task is a twice-daily traffic nightmare at many neighborhood schools. My theory on why it's so bad.
Montana voting rights trial moves into second week; state lawmaker testifies
It's Day 7 of a voting rights trial in Montana, in which a Yellowstone County judge is hearing arguments over three new voting laws passed during the 2021 Legislative Session.
