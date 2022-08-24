Another member of Billings Royals to play college baseball — Owen Doucette commits to Miles CC

LAUREL — It didn’t take long for Mya Maack to get a thirst for goals. About four minutes into her freshman season, Maack found the net for the first time. The goal was the first of four that day in August of 2019, a game that Maack didn’t think she was going to start. Maack spent warm-ups for that season opener in a jersey pinnie, the mesh sleeveless top usually worn by substitutes.

LAUREL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO