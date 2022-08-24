ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith misses practice with injured ankle

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXl9S_0hSldWMI00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys were without one of their key offensive linemen for their first training camp practice at The Star this preseason.

Cowboys rookie lineman Tyler Smith was observed on the sideline without pads and didn't participate in Tuesday's open practice.

When speaking with reporters after practice, including 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt, head coach Mike McCarthy said Smith was held out of the session while he works through a "minor ankle issue."

While the injury isn't considered serious, it comes at an inopportune time for Smith, as he continues to battle Connor McGovern for the starting job at left guard.

The Cowboys did, however, get some good news, as receivers CeeDee Lamb (foot) and Noah Brown (toe), tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder), and safety Jayron Kearse were able to return to practice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.3 The Fan

5 targets to replace Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

The Cowboys have over two weeks to determine who will start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury that could keep him out of the lineup until December “if all goes perfectly well.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
City
Star, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
HEATH, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football
Popculture

Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee Nathaniel Joseph on his "Tyreek Hill-esque" speed

MIAMI - Nathaniel Joseph, otherwise known as "Ray Ray" has a speed that jumps off the screen and the Miami Edison Senior High School product isn't afraid to let you know about it.CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with the Nat Moore Trophy Nominee to talk about his skills and what the Nat Moore trophy means to him. "I've watched your highlights, I've watched your tape, and the first thing l noticed that jumps out to me are the first guy always misses. Is that the plan? What's your mindset when you get the ball?" asked Cugno.  "In optimist, little league, l...
MIAMI, FL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy