Cowboys OL Tyler Smith misses practice with injured ankle

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys were without one of their key offensive linemen for their first training camp practice at The Star this preseason.

Cowboys rookie lineman Tyler Smith was observed on the sideline without pads and didn't participate in Tuesday's open practice.

When speaking with reporters after practice, including 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt, head coach Mike McCarthy said Smith was held out of the session while he works through a "minor ankle issue."

While the injury isn't considered serious, it comes at an inopportune time for Smith, as he continues to battle Connor McGovern for the starting job at left guard.

The Cowboys did, however, get some good news, as receivers CeeDee Lamb (foot) and Noah Brown (toe), tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder), and safety Jayron Kearse were able to return to practice.