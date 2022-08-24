Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union leader who criticized board meeting parents as Florida running mate
Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist has selected the president of the Miami-Dade County teachers union to be his running mate, placing education at the forefront of his campaign as he seeks to defeat incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats was announced...
Mandela Barnes called anti-lockdown demonstrators 'selfish,' praised Black Lives Matter protests for unity
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running to represent the Badger State in the Senate, quickly changed his tune on protests in 2020, from condemning COVID-19 lockdown protests to praising Black Lives Matter protests. In March 2020, Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers' administration implemented strict COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited...
Mitch McConnell-backed GOP super PAC cancels nearly $10M in ad buys in Arizona, Alaska ahead of midterms
A prominent Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is canceling nearly $10 million in advertisement spending in Arizona and Alaska. The Senate Leadership Fund is cutting about $8 million in ads from the Arizona Senate race in which GOP candidate Blake Masters is hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. The ads were supposed to begin after Labor Day, but will now kick off in early October.
Kayleigh McEnany: Parents are the ones who will be teaching this child about gender identification
Kayleigh McEnany discussed how parents are the ones that should and will be teaching their children about gender identification and sexuality, and how teachers should not be getting involved on "Gutfeld!" KAT TIMPF: So that story you brought up in Florida, a detail that you didn't say but is important...
Nearly 50 more migrants pour into NYC from Texas, 14 hotels now used for housing
Another bus carrying approximately 50 illegal migrants arrived in New York City Saturday from Texas, with another bus expected later in the morning. Migrants transported to New York City were mostly young men, as well several women. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 migrants to the Big...
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Republican Senate candidates hit back on abortion attack ads from Democrats
Republican Senate candidates are clarifying abortion stances as Democrats attempt to paint the GOP as having "extremist" pro-life positions, hoping the issue will motivate their base to show up to the polls this November. Tiffany Smiley, the GOP candidate challenging Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in Washington state, released an ad...
Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock hope to replicate 2020 in upcoming Georgia midterms
Georgia Democrats are hoping that two of the most well known faces of their party in the Peach State, Stacey Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock, will replicate previous success they've had in the upcoming November midterm election. In 2018, Abrams overwhelmingly won the Democratic gubernatorial primary race and finished second...
New Mexico man indicted for allegedly trying to establish 'Islamic State Center'
The Department of Justice indicted a New Mexico man, charging him with attempting to provide material support for ISIS. Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, 45, of Albuquerque, allegedly attempted to set up an "Islamic State Center" in New Mexico. The center was designed to "teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad," according to the DOJ.
Ron DeSantis suspends school board members for 'incompetence, neglect of duty,' after Parkland shooting probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four members of the Broward County School Board after reading a report issued by a grand jury empaneled following the Parkland school shooting. Pointing to the board members’ "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority," DeSantis signed an executive order suspending Patricia Good, Donna...
Texas county overwhelmed by 911 calls related to migrants: System is 'stretched to the limit'
A Texas police official said Thursday the continuing influx of migrants has overwhelmed the local police department, slowing down first responders in handling 911 calls. Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the migrant influx is pushing the system "to the limit." "We're averaging...
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Teenage Pennsylvania National Guard soldier serving with twin sister dies during training in South Carolina
A 17-year-old member of the Pennsylvania National Guard has died after suffering a medical emergency during training, the U.S. military said. Officials at South Carolina’s Fort Jackson said that PFC Alyssa Cahoon died on Aug. 25 after collapsing during physical training on Aug. 20, WLTX-TV reported. "We extend our...
Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.
Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report
An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
California country musician, wife found dead near Mojave desert
California authorities found a country guitarist and his wife deceased on a road near the Mojave Desert last week. The late Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree, were reportedly found dead in their vehicle in a remote area of Kern County, Petree's cousin, Laurie Sanders, told The Bakersfield Californian.
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
Bedridden Texas mother found in ‘deplorable’ health, open bed sores and mold on body; adult children arrested
A Texas woman died after police found her in a San Antonio home, bedridden and in declining health. Patricia Martinez, 58, had been confined to home hospice and was supposed to be cared for by her three children. However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said police found Martinez in her home in "deplorable" conditions, including finding open bed sores and mold growing on her body. Martinez was removed from her home and taken to a hospital on Aug. 18.
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
