Florida State

Fox News

Mandela Barnes called anti-lockdown demonstrators 'selfish,' praised Black Lives Matter protests for unity

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running to represent the Badger State in the Senate, quickly changed his tune on protests in 2020, from condemning COVID-19 lockdown protests to praising Black Lives Matter protests. In March 2020, Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers' administration implemented strict COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited...
Fox News

Mitch McConnell-backed GOP super PAC cancels nearly $10M in ad buys in Arizona, Alaska ahead of midterms

A prominent Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is canceling nearly $10 million in advertisement spending in Arizona and Alaska. The Senate Leadership Fund is cutting about $8 million in ads from the Arizona Senate race in which GOP candidate Blake Masters is hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. The ads were supposed to begin after Labor Day, but will now kick off in early October.
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Fox News

New Mexico man indicted for allegedly trying to establish 'Islamic State Center'

The Department of Justice indicted a New Mexico man, charging him with attempting to provide material support for ISIS. Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, 45, of Albuquerque, allegedly attempted to set up an "Islamic State Center" in New Mexico. The center was designed to "teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad," according to the DOJ.
Fox News

Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.
Fox News

Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report

An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
Fox News

California country musician, wife found dead near Mojave desert

California authorities found a country guitarist and his wife deceased on a road near the Mojave Desert last week. The late Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree, were reportedly found dead in their vehicle in a remote area of Kern County, Petree's cousin, Laurie Sanders, told The Bakersfield Californian.
Fox News

Bedridden Texas mother found in ‘deplorable’ health, open bed sores and mold on body; adult children arrested

A Texas woman died after police found her in a San Antonio home, bedridden and in declining health. Patricia Martinez, 58, had been confined to home hospice and was supposed to be cared for by her three children. However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said police found Martinez in her home in "deplorable" conditions, including finding open bed sores and mold growing on her body. Martinez was removed from her home and taken to a hospital on Aug. 18.
Fox News

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
Fox News

