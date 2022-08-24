The Department of Justice indicted a New Mexico man, charging him with attempting to provide material support for ISIS. Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, 45, of Albuquerque, allegedly attempted to set up an "Islamic State Center" in New Mexico. The center was designed to "teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad," according to the DOJ.

