Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WKRC
SWAT team, police end Oakley standoff after shots fired
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have a suspect in custody after he allegedly fired his gun in the middle of the afternoon that lead to a hours-long SWAT standoff. This was not a peaceful surrender, but didn’t end particularly violently either. Police used a taser and pepper spray...
WKRC
Police respond to crash near Cincinnati State, find fatal shooting victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police say a man found shot in a vehicle near the Cincinnati State campus Friday morning has died. Investigators got a call for a car accident at about 9:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found the Malcolm Metz, 29, suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
WKRC
Second arrest made in West End shooting death
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A second person is under arrest for the shooting death of a man in the West End. Cincinnati Police say they arrested Frank Bracey-Turner Wednesday afternoon. Police say Aaron Zander was shot early on the morning of July 31. He was found at the Stanley...
WKRC
3 pedestrians injured, 1 in critical condition after Hyde Park hit-and-run
HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Three pedestrians were struck in a hit-and-run Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Mount Lookout Square around 2 a.m. One man and two women were standing in the roadway when they were hit by a dark-colored SUV. The man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
11-year-old hit by pickup truck in Brown County
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck. Brown County Dispatch says the truck hit him around 1 p.m. on Saturday on Maple Grove Road near New Harmony-Salem Road in Mount Orab. Air care flew him to hospital. No...
WKRC
Following recent accidents, locals say crossing Reading Road is dangerous
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A busy stretch of road in two local neighborhoods has people feeling helpless. In recent weeks, a number of pedestrians have been hit trying to cross Reading Road. As people who live in Avondale have learned, you can’t always trust the crosswalk. “Reading Road is...
WKRC
Dashcam footage shows chase, shootout with man following attack on FBI's Cincinnati office
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Dashcam footage released Thursday shows the harrowing moments following a man’s attack on the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati. The video is from the Warren County Sheriff's Office. It shows deputies there picking up the pursuit of Ricky Shiffer after he fled. It also shows one...
WKRC
Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Local Amazon driver accused of keeping and tossing packages instead of delivering them
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver is accused of tossing packages out of her vehicle. Sarah Smith, 28, is also accused of keeping a few of them. Smith was working as a flex driver for Amazon, according to court papers. On July 10 and July 13, she accepted a...
WKRC
Police investigating after human bones are found in North Avondale
NORTH AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in North Avondale. The bones were found at a property on Dana Avenue near Dakota Avenue, close to Xavier University. Investigators have not said how long they think the bones have been there, or to whom they...
WKRC
Local residents demand action amid spike in Reading Road pedestrian crashes
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Lower speed limits and more speed bumps -- that's the demand of residents living near Reading Road in Avondale. It's one of the busiest roads in the city, stretching from Downtown, all the way north of I-275. But in neighborhoods like Bond Hill and Avondale, it’s...
WKRC
Ohio man on death row wants another shot at justice, hearing begins for new trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A man who has been on death row for more than two decades wants another shot at justice. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in a Blue Ash hotel, but he has always maintained his innocence. Elwood Jones has a newfound sense...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Residents call for change to two 'dangerous' left turn lanes off busy Miami Township road
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) -- Miami Township residents call an intersection on State Route 28 dangerous. Residents say OH-28 at Donna Jay Drive and Deerfield Road is in need of safety improvements. Lynn Fouts started a petition demanding change and it has nearly 300 signatures but it may not be...
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
WKRC
Hamilton Co. allocates $3 million to prevent families from ending up in a homeless shelter
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Millions of dollars are being spent to keep families out of homeless shelters in Hamilton County. The county is going to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan money over the next three years on shelter diversion. This money will mean 500 families in Hamilton County, maybe more,...
WKRC
Mayfield Brain & Spine celebrates 85 years of treating patients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local surgery center is celebrating a big milestone. Mayfield Brain & Spine is celebrating more than eight decades of patient care. The team commemorated 85 years of helping with breakthrough medical therapies in the community. They now have technology that pinpoints problem areas in the spine...
WKRC
Rental relief program stops taking new applications as funding dwindles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dwindling funding has forced a popular rental assistance program to hit pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency launched its rental assistance program in February 2021 to cut down on evictions in Hamilton County. The program, which pays rent and utilities, started with $42 million...
WKRC
Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
WKRC
Vevay was home to first successful commercial vineyard in North America
VEVAY, Ind. (WKRC) - When you think about traveling to some exotic place to celebrate wine most people think about Napa Valley or Sonoma. But don’t sleep on Vevay. Just don’t call it VeVAY. "Why is it called Vevay versus VeVAY? Why is it called Milan and not...
WKRC
Mayor Pureval announces his pick for Cincinnati city manager
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mayor Aftab Pureval announced he's recommending Sheryl Long for the city manager position Friday. The search was down to current assistant city manager, Long and interim city manager, John Curp. “I am confident in Sheryl Long’s ability to lead our City with tenacity, transparency, compassion and sound...
Comments / 0