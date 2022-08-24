ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

WKRC

SWAT team, police end Oakley standoff after shots fired

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have a suspect in custody after he allegedly fired his gun in the middle of the afternoon that lead to a hours-long SWAT standoff. This was not a peaceful surrender, but didn’t end particularly violently either. Police used a taser and pepper spray...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police respond to crash near Cincinnati State, find fatal shooting victim

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police say a man found shot in a vehicle near the Cincinnati State campus Friday morning has died. Investigators got a call for a car accident at about 9:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found the Malcolm Metz, 29, suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Second arrest made in West End shooting death

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A second person is under arrest for the shooting death of a man in the West End. Cincinnati Police say they arrested Frank Bracey-Turner Wednesday afternoon. Police say Aaron Zander was shot early on the morning of July 31. He was found at the Stanley...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

11-year-old hit by pickup truck in Brown County

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck. Brown County Dispatch says the truck hit him around 1 p.m. on Saturday on Maple Grove Road near New Harmony-Salem Road in Mount Orab. Air care flew him to hospital. No...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after human bones are found in North Avondale

NORTH AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in North Avondale. The bones were found at a property on Dana Avenue near Dakota Avenue, close to Xavier University. Investigators have not said how long they think the bones have been there, or to whom they...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Mayfield Brain & Spine celebrates 85 years of treating patients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local surgery center is celebrating a big milestone. Mayfield Brain & Spine is celebrating more than eight decades of patient care. The team commemorated 85 years of helping with breakthrough medical therapies in the community. They now have technology that pinpoints problem areas in the spine...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mayor Pureval announces his pick for Cincinnati city manager

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mayor Aftab Pureval announced he's recommending Sheryl Long for the city manager position Friday. The search was down to current assistant city manager, Long and interim city manager, John Curp. “I am confident in Sheryl Long’s ability to lead our City with tenacity, transparency, compassion and sound...
CINCINNATI, OH

